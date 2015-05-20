The 55in OLED panel (pictured, below) is noticeably thinner than, for example, the LG 55in 4K OLED, measuring 0.97mm compared to 49.9mm, and weighing just 1.9kg compared to 15kg.

As a result, it was demonstrated being stuck to a wall using a magnetic mat - and subsequently peeled off. LG Display also showed off a convex OLED screen, which is expected to be used for large-scale outdoor advertising.

The company was demonstrating what OLED screen technology is capable of - namely much thinner, lighter screens - at a press event in Korea. LG Display also revealed that it will be increasing OLED production this year to meet increasing demand from the big consumer electronics companies. Apple, LG, Samsung and Sony have all used OLED screens in recent products.

LG Display will focus on making big-screen OLED panels, and plans to offer a 99in OLED screen later this year, alongside 55in, 66in and 77in panels. The company will also continue to work on transparent and flexible displays, which can be used in wearable devices and in-car systems.

Yeo Sang-deog, head of LG Display’s OLED division, told reporters that the company had raised yield levels sufficiently to help increase supply: "We should be able to supply a satisfactory volume to our clients from July or August, which means we’re hoping to buckle down production as well as promotion from the third quarter.

"It has taken a year and half for us to raise the yield to this level (for OLEDs), while it took nearly 10 years to achieve the yield for LCDs," Yeo said.

LG announced an expanded OLED TV line-up at CES 2015, with curved and flat models in a range of sizes.

[via Korea Times]