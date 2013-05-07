Now on sale, both in the shops and online, is the June issue of the new-look What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, featuring everything from valve amps to sound bars, and complete with our unmissable Buying Guide to the crucial products you should consider whether you're starting out or upgrading.

Leading off this month's magazine is the Pure Jongo S3 wireless speaker – the digital radio company's entry into the multiroom music arena at an appealing price and in a striking range of colours. We also review the new AirPlay-equipped speaker from the Zeppelin makers, the B&W Z2, and its close rival, the Cambridge Audio Minx Air 200.

That's just the start of this month's reviews line-up, bringing you everything from the hottest soundbars to make more of your TV's sound, the pick of the latest 46-47in TVs to slot in above that soundbar, and a three-way AV receiver shootout for those wanting to fill their room with big-screen thrills.

For those more into their music than their movies, we have six pairs of stereo speakers to get your ears around. You can check out bargain phono stages to bring your LP collection back to life, and get all tubed up with Quad's latest valve preamp and monobloc power amps. There's also a super-flexible preamplifier from McIntosh.

Panasonic's ScribbleVision – OK, we made that bit up – comes to life in its top-end plasma TV, the TX-P55VT65, which sees the company drawing on all its expertise to create a £2400 TV you can draw on. We put it through its paces this month. If that 55in screen is just a bit too big for you, we've some slightly smaller – and just a bit more affordable – TVs on test as well.

46-47in models appear to be the new 40-42ins, in that they're aimed firmly at the mainstream, and we have four for you to choose from, starting at just £800.

And if those larger TVs are getting more popular, there's no denying the unstoppable rise of the soundbar – that simple solution for a more immersive sound from your telly. Seven models fight for attention this month, and they start from £250.

For more serious home-cinema grunt, we've a grand night in with three of the best AV receivers you can buy for around £1000: we pit the Yamaha RX-A1020 against the Pioneer SC-LX56 and Onkyo TX-NR818.

Stereo speakers just keep on offering ever greater value for money, and this month the Q Acoustics Concept 20 speakers take on a fistful of their closest rivals, while at the other end of the sound chain we surf the vinyl revival with a round-up of the best budget phono stages.

And our Temptations section this month finds a way to experience a classic sound without the worry of buying vintage equipment, with Quad's QC-twenty four preamp and II eighty power amps. Then it moves bang up to date with a digital amplifier from one of America's oldest brands, the McIntosh D100.

All that and more is in our June issue, on sale now in store, online and available to download from iTunes directly to your iPad, or for non-Apple users via Zinio.

And you can save £45 if you subscribe – choose from the print magazine alone, or pay just £5.50 extra for our iPad/iPhone edition as well.

Enjoy!

Written by Andrew Everard

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+