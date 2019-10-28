Introducing the new What Hi-Fi? Forums!

Don't call it a comeback... The What Hi-Fi? Forums have returned!

Following the acquisition of What Hi-Fi? by Future plc, we've been working on a way to bring the What Hi-Fi? Forums to our new publishing platform. And today's the day.

Working with the Community team at Future, we now have a shiny new What Hi-Fi? Forum, complete with a new look, fresh layout and a wealth of upgraded features.

If you were a member of the old forum, you should get an email alert inviting you to rejoin – or you can simply register a new account.

We have forums for hi-fi, home cinema, headphones and more, plus an area where you can show-off your systems. There are badges to be earned, trophies to won, and even a leaderboard for the most helpful users. Look out for competitions, too.

You will find members of the Community team online, as well as the What Hi-Fi? editorial staff, but more importantly - lots of fellow enthusiasts.

But don't just take our word for it, head over to the new What Hi-Fi? Forums to take a look around and get involved in the conversation.