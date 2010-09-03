Sony VPL-VW90 3D projector



And of course, the launch of the new raft of Blu-ray players, particularly news that the BDP-S770 3D player (below) will be in the shops from October, was welcome.



Sony BDP-S770 3D Blu-ray player



As we previously reported here, there are also two new receivers, the STR-DA3600ES and STR-DA5600ES, both offering 3D passthrough, audio return channel and DLNA network audio/video capability, as well as Sony's Digital Cinema Auto-Calibration and Digital Cinema Sound processing.



Sony STR-DA3600ES AV receiver



The STR-DA5600ES also has front height channels, delivers 7x140W, and has six HDMI inputs and two outputs, with ARC on one of the monitor outs.



Sony STR-DA5600ES AV receiver

Both models will be available in October, with prices still to be announced, but it is thought the STR-DA3600ES will retail for around £1000.



And I won’t sign off without a mention for the first full 3D laptops we’ve yet seen, new from Sony’s Vaio range. Exact names/prices are still to be confirmed, but suffice to say that the phrase ‘state of the art laptop’ has just acquired a new definition.







Sony Vaio 3D laptop



And just so you don’t think we’re making it up, here’s a closeup of the laptop’s keyboard, with its clearly visible ‘3D’ button…







And that, as they say, was just about that. We’re very interested to see (and hear) more about the new ‘Qriocity’ on-demand music, video and game service Sony will launch this Autumn, and will keep you informed on all the new developments.



But now, it’s time to head off to another press conference….





