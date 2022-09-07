How to watch the Apple 'Far Out' Event today: live stream the new iPhone launch

It's September, so that means... Apple event? Yes indeed. Apple is readying itself and Tim Cook is warming up his vocal cords for the biggest launch event in Apple's annual calendar! This one's called 'Far Out' and we're expecting to see a new iPhone 14, new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max and new AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds. Perhaps we'll even see the odd surprise from Cupertino thrown in to keep us on our toes.

Naturally, you'll find hot-off-the-press news from the event on whathifi.com as it breaks, but if you're eager to see the announcements (and Apple's slick presenting) for yourself, you can watch the Apple Event live courtesy of a live stream directly from Apple Park.

Want to get straight to it? Jump straight to the Apple Event live stream here. (opens in new tab)

Apple's September events tend to herald the launch of a new family of iPhones, and a refresh of its Apple Watch line, but we're expecting at least one more new addition in 2022. Roll on kick-off time for the full reveal. So, when is that? And how can you tune in live?

Apple September event start time

The Apple Event is set to get started today (7th September) in Cupertino at 10am PST. These things typically last around 90 minutes, though this one could push the two-hour mark if, as expected, Apple has a lot to get through.

See below for a list of Apple event start times around the globe.

Cupertino, California: 10am PST

10am PST New York, New York: 1pm ET

1pm ET Halifax, Canada: 2pm AST

2pm AST London, United Kingdom: 6pm BST

6pm BST Berlin, Germany: 7pm CEST

7pm CEST Delhi, India: 10:30pm IST

10:30pm IST Sydney, Australia: 5am AEDT

How to watch the Apple Event September 2022

Luckily, compared to times gone by, Tim Cook and co. now make it nice and easy for everyone to watch the event live.

You can simply tune in to the Apple Event via the live stream on the Apple website (opens in new tab) or using the Apple TV app.

You can also watch the Apple Event via Apple's YouTube channel (opens in new tab), which you can do on this page below. You can click on "Set Reminder" to get two alerts about the broadcast, too: one thirty minutes before the broadcast and another when the stream begins.

Apple Event live stream

We will of course be following closely and bringing you all the news as it happens, as well as our first impressions of all the new launches straight after the event.

Want to find out what new products are likely to be in store before the event? We have rumour round-ups for your perusal below...

MORE:

iPhone 14: price, release date news and all of the leaks

iPhone 14 Pro and Max: release date, price and specs

AirPods Pro 2: release date, price, design and leaks