The Sevenoaks Winter Sale is now underway with up to 50% off on selected items. Among the deals on offer are:

• Panasonic TX-P50UT30 50in 3D Plasma TV £699 (Save £500/Claim free five-year warranty)

• Samsung UE40D7000 40in 3D LCD/LED TV £899 (Save up to £350/Price Includes £100 cashback from Samsung)

• Panasonic PT-AT5000E 3D LCD Projector £2699 (Save £500/Claim two free pairs of 3D glasses)

• Denon DBP-2012UD 3D Blu-ray player £549 (Save £200)

• Pioneer BDP-140 3D Blu-ray player £129 (Save £40)

• Denon AVR-1912 AV receiver £329 (Save £170)

• Onkyo TX-NR609 AV receiver £449 (Save £50)

• Yamaha RX-A1010 AV receiver £899 (Save £100/Claim Yamaha YID-W10 wireless iPod dock worth £149)

• Canton Movie 125 MX AV speaker package £279 (Save £120)

• Tannoy HTS-101 AV speaker package £399 (Save £160)

• Cyrus CD8 SE CD player £1199 (Save £150/Claim free Chord Chameleon Plus 1m cable worth £135)

• Cyrus 8 XP d QX amplifier £1349 (Save £600 /Claim free Chord Chameleon Plus cable 1m worth £135)

• Marantz CD6004 CD player £309.90 (Claim HMV vouchers worth £30)

• Marantz PM6004 amplifier £309.90 (Claim HMV vouchers worth £30)

• Yamaha CD-S300 CD player/A-S300 amplifier £299 (Save £179)

• Marantz M-CR603 CD/DAB network system £389 (Save £120)

• Marantz NA7004 network audio player £399 (Save £320)

• Tannoy Mercury V4 Speakers £299 (Save £100)

• Spendor A3 speakers £999 (Save £296)

• Arcam rCube iPod dock £349 (Claim free rWand dongle worth £49)

• Sonos PLAY:3/CONNECT Bundle (1 x PLAY:3, 1 x CONNECT and 1 x BRIDGE) £519 (Save £58

Also, Sevenoaks has up to 60% off in its 'biggest ever' Ex-Display Clearance Sale – visit the company's website for more details.

Follow whathifi.com on Facebook

Join whathifi.com on Twitter