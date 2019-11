We've just been tipped of about some further bargains to be had in the Sevenoaks Sound & Vision winter sale:

• Arcam FMJ BDP100 Blu-ray player £749 (Save £300)

• Onkyo TX-NR809 AV receiver £699 (Save £300)



• Arcam Solo Mini CD/DAB system (exc speakers) £499 (Save £266)

• Denon AVR-1912 AV receiver £295 (Save £204)



• Denon DBP-1611UD 3D Blu-ray player £249 (Save £200)

• Marantz M-CR603 CD/Network system (exc speakers) £379 (Save £130/silver finish only)



• Denon DNP-720AE network audio player £249 (Save £180)

• Panasonic TX-P50UT30 50in 3D Plasma TV (Full HD) £629 (Save £570 + claim free five-year warranty)



• Pioneer VSX-921 AV receiver £319 (Save £130)



• Pioneer SC-LX85 AV receiver £1749 (Save £250)



• Tannoy HTS-101 AV speaker package £369 (Save £190)



• Tannoy Mercury V1 speakers £119 (Save £30)

There are plenty more bargains to be had on the Sevenoaks website.

