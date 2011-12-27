We've just had an email from Hi-Fi Corner in Edinburgh notifying us of some of its latest sales offers, so here goes:

• Denon AVR-1912 reduced to £279

• Denon AVR-3312 reduced to £599

• Marantz M-CR603 reduced to £379

• Marantz UD7006 reduced to £487

• Pro-Ject Essential USB reduced to £207

• Pro-Ject Xpression Mk3 reduced to £444

Order online and check out the company's other offers on the Hi-Fi Corner wesbite. You can also claim a free Sonos bridge worth £39.99 with the purchase of any Sonos component (in store only).

