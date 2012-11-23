Apple's annual one-day sale runs today to mark the Black Friday holiday in the US.

Head on over to the Apple UK website and you'll find the following offers:

• iPad with Retina display from £368 (was £399)

• iPad 2 from £308 (was £329)

• New iPod Touch from £228 (was £249)

• iPod Touch 4th gen from £154 (was £169)

• New iPod nano from £118 (was £129)

• MacBook Pro with Retina display from £1368 (was (31449)

• MacBook Pro from £918 (was £999)

• MacBook Air from £768 (was £849)

• AirPort Express Base Station £68 (was £79)

• AirPort Extreme Base Station £124 (was £139)

• Time Capsule from £228 (was £249)

• Apple iPad Smart Case £24 (was £35)

• Apple iPad Smart Cover (leather) £44 (was £59)

• Apple in-ear headphones £54 (were £66)

• Apple EarPods with remote and mic £18 (were £25)

Remember, these offers are available for today only.

