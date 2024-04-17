Happy vinyl week! This Award-winning Pro-Ject turntable is enjoying a rare discount

We're always on the lookout for deals on great gear, but a saving on a current What Hi-Fi? Award winner really has us jumping to our keyboards with excitement, especially as we're currently celebrating Vinyl Week 2024. The quite brilliant Pro-Ject Debut Pro currently stands proud as our Product of the Year within our ever-competitive "Best turntables" category, making it a super-smart buy even at full price.

Happily, though, you won't have to fork out the full sum if you want to get your hands on what we consider to be the finest turntable between £500-750. Thanks to a £50 reduction over at Peter Tyson, the Pro-Ject Debut has seen a drop in price from £699 to £649, and while that might not seem like a whopping sum, you don't get discounts on current What Hi-Fi? Award-winners every day of the week.

Pro-Ject Debut Pro turntable deal

Pro-Ject Debut Pro <a href="https://www.awin1.com/awclick.php?awinmid=38326&awinaffid=103504&clickref=hawk-custom-tracking&p=https%3A%2F%2Fpetertyson.co.uk%2Fpro-ject-debut-pro-black" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk"" target="_blank"> was £699 now £649 at Peter Tyson (save £50)

£50 off this Award-winning turntable isn't to be ignored, especially as we've rarely seen the <a href="https://www.whathifi.com/reviews/pro-ject-debut-pro" data-link-merchant="whathifi.com"" data-link-merchant="petertyson.co.uk"">Pro-Ject Debut Pro discounted during its relatively short lifespan. It feels as though Pro-Ject has taken all of its expertise and experience making turntables and condensed it into something wonderful with the Debut Pro, crafting a player that wows with its clarity, precision and sonic finesse; this could be the most capable and impressive Debut deck yet.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner

It really isn't an exaggeration to say that the Debut Pro is one of the finest turntables Pro-Ject has made in a long time, and quite possibly the finest deck to ever come out of the Debut line. Considering the fact that the original Pro-Ject Debut arrived in the late 1990s, those are quite the accolades.

Designed to commemorate the company's 30th anniversary, the Debut Pro oozes class and sophistication, and while some decks can feel either too cheaply made or overly designed and a little intimidating to behold, the Pro finds a beautiful balance which blends aesthetics and functionality to superb effect.

The mid-range deck is supplied with the Pro-Ject Pick It Pro moving magnet cartridge, a development of Ortofon’s long-running 2M Red, albeit with a focus on producing a livelier, punchier sound. There’s also the standard choice of 33⅓ or 45 RPM speeds via the provided toggle switch at the player's front, with support for 78 RPM if you fit the supplied adaptor.

To hear the Debut Pro is to truly believe, though. If you're someone who gets a kick out of detail, accuracy and precision, you'll fall in love with Pro-Ject's Award-winner faster than you fell for your high school crush. Tracks benefit from the deck's crisp, detailed presentation, but there's plenty of emotional and textural understanding to really convey the weight of emotion behind your favourite tracks.

In this area of the mid-market, we can't think of anything that tops the Debut Pro for sound. Do yourself a favour and check it out at Peter Tyson if you're serious about giving your records a good time.



