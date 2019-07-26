Google Play now sells Marvel, Disney and Pixar movies in 4K HDR

If you have weekend plans, you may want to cancel them. The Google Play Store in the US now has Disney, Pixar and Marvel movies to purchase in 4K and HDR, marking the first time titles from Disney, Pixar, LucasFilms and Marvel Studios have been available to purchase online in the superior resolution and colour grade.

Before now, access to such movies in glorious Ultra HD has been via 4K Blu-ray discs only.

The first slate of 4K HDR titles available to buy on Google Play, which are typically priced $19.99 - $24.99, include Avengers: Infinity War, Captain Marvel, Black Panther and Spider-Man: Homecoming as well as the likes of Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Lion King (1992) and Coco. From July 30th, that list will also include Avengers: Endgame. Google notes that more movies will be added in the coming months.

Google Play's 4K content can be streamed on Android TV, Samsung and LG 4K TVs and, of course, via Chromecast Ultra. We can only hope the recent additions come to the UK Google Play Store soon, but for now Brits will have to settle for Google's existing line-up of 4K fodder.

