GolfPass app now available on Sky Q – and there's a free trial

Sky Q has added GolfPass to its range of sports apps, ideal if your swing is a little rusty after more than a year of lockdowns and course closures.

Created by four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and US TV network NBC, GolfPass is split into two sections: Watch and Learn.

'Watch' provides access to a vast library of Golf Channel shows and original content, including all ten seasons of The Feherty Show (featuring interviews with Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer) and daily news from Golf Today.

Struggling to gain a few extra yards off the tee? 'Learn' promises "over 4,000 hours of golf lessons and instructional content from the world’s best players and coaches", including tips from McIlory and 2020 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau.

A subscription to GolfPass costs £4.99 a month or £49.99 a year, but new customers get a free 7 day trial. It's also worth noting that members of the Sky VIP loyalty scheme (open to all) get £20 off annual membership, bringing the cost down to £29.99 for the first year.

To access GolfPass on your TV, you can say “GolfPass” into your Sky Q voice remote to open the app directly. Or you can find it in the apps page or sports section on your Sky Q box.

Speaking at the launch, Fraser Stirling, Group Chief Product Officer, Sky said: "GolfPass joins some great fitness entertainment apps already on Sky Q and is packed with tips and exclusive content to help you improve your technique, so you can say goodbye to Duffs and keep it on the Fairway."

