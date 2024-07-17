Giant Prime Day deal alert! TCL’s cheapest 100-inch TV has dropped to its lowest price ever

If you live by the old adage “size matters” you’ll be pleased to hear Amazon has slashed the price of TCL’s entry level 100-inch TV with its latest Prime Day deal.

You can pick up the giant 98-inch TCL 98P745K for £1709 on Amazon right now, which is a very healthy 43 per cent saving on its launch price.

TCL 98P745K was £2999, now £1709 on Amazon (save £1290) It's very rare to see a 100-inch TV this cheap, especially one from a known brand. So if size is your be all and end all, you'll struggle to do better this Prime Day.

Full disclosure, we’ve not had the TV into our viewing rooms for testing. But we’re still happy recommending it for three reasons.

First, because TCL has a strong track record creating stellar value TVs, based on our latest reviews. The smaller Mini LED TCL C845K was a What Hi-Fi? Award winner and a stellar value set to this day. The step down C745K also impressed us enough to earn a four star rating, offering great picture quality for the money.

Second, because, though we haven’t reviewed it, our staff writer Lewis Empson did get an opening, look at it, during a TCL event at the end of the last year and came away impressed.

For the money it offers a giant screen and surprisingly competitive feature set, despite having a base LCD rather than Mini LED panel. Highlights include excellent HDR support, great app selection thanks to its Google TV software and an atypically high 144Hz refresh rate, which could appeal to gamers.

As Lewis said in his hands-on preview of the TCL 98P745K:

“What’s most impressive about this TV is its feature set, which is far more stocked than its price tag might suggest [...] The 98P745 seems like a valiant effort by TCL to bring super-sized screens down to a fairly affordable price.”

The third reason we’re happy to recommend it, is that this is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it sell for. Prior to Prime Day the cheapest we’ve seen the TCL 98P745K sell for was £1999 – a £290 premium on its current price.

That said, if you don’t insist on your next TV being 100-inches, we’d recommend checking out our main best Prime Day TV deals guide which has a wider selection of offers on display.

