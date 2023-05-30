Get £190 off the Sonos Arc with this excellent Dolby Atmos soundbar deal

The Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar – a recent entry to What Hi-Fi?'s Hall of Fame – is on sale again, and currently available for almost its lowest-ever price.

Right now, the Arc, which is officially priced at £899, is down to just £709 at Amazon – that's a massive 21% discount.

Sonos is currently running its own sale, where the Arc is down to £719, but you can get an extra tenner off by buying through Amazon. Mind you, that's only on the black version. We've not found the white model for less than the official sale price of £719.

Admittedly, Sonos Arc discounts aren't unheard of, but this is a good one all the same – as far as I'm aware, it's never gone lower than £699, so this is pretty much as good as it gets.

Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £709 at Amazon (save £190)

Available at this price in black (white is £10 more expensive), this three-time What Hi-fi? Award winner delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and wi-fi connectivity for easy integration with other Sonos products and music streaming.

The Arc sits above the Beam (Gen 2) in Sonos's range, using 11 speakers to deliver one of the most convincing Atmos performances around. Features include Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect for easy streaming, and a choice of voice assistants, with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa both built-in. It's simple to set up, slots into the Sonos ecosystem, and has earned What Hi-Fi? Awards in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

I've personally been involved in various Sonos Arc tests over the years, including its first What Hi-Fi? review and various comparisons since, and it's still without a doubt the Dolby Atmos soundbar I would choose. In fact, it's the Dolby Atmos soundbar I did choose – I've been using one at home for the last few months, a brief flirtation with a pair of HomePod Gen 2's notwithstanding.

If you want to go the whole hog and add true surround (one of the best things about going with a Sonos is that you can expand your system over time), you could add a pair of the new Era 300 or Era 100 speakers, which we've recently reviewed and are superb, but I think they're probably overkill for pure surround duties, so I'd go for a pair of cheaper One SL speakers myself. They're currently available for £153 each at Amazon.

You can also add a subwoofer to the Arc. There are now two – the huge and expensive Sub and the smaller and more affordable Sub Mini. Personally, I don't think the Arc needs an additional subwoofer, so I'd suggest living with the soundbar itself at first and only adding one at a later date if you're really craving more bass.

