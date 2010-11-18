Visitors arriving in the foyer will be able to hear an Arcam hi-fi system streaming music wirelessly through an rDAC, played back through an Arcam A38 amp and a pair of KEF Q300 speakers.

Diverse Vinyl will be on hand with a selection of new and old records for sale, and Michell Engineering will have a selection of top-class turntables on demo for those who've really caught the vinyl bug.

One of the Michell turntables will be hooked up to KEF's futuristic Concept Blade speakers, powered by Electrocompaniet amplification.

Upstairs in the main AV demo room you'll find JVC's new 3D D-ILA X3 and X7 projectors being put through their paces, as well as Arcam's brand-new BDP100 Blu-ray player.

For those of a more musical bent a top-of-the-range Cyrus system – including the new X300 monobloc power amps – will be hooked up to KEF Reference 207/2 speakers. And you'll also get to hear KEF's long-awaited Q900 speakers, again with Cyrus electronics.

Finally, Sonos will demo its S5 ZonePlayer with WD100 wireless iPod dock, all controlled by an iPad app.

You can find Frank Harvey Hi-Fi at 163 Spon Street, Coventry CV1 3BB. Tel: 02476 525200, email david@frankharvey.co.uk.

