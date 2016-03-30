The update means users of EE TV can record programmes from any of the 70+ channels and then transfer the recording to a mobile device for offline playback. The programme will then stay on your mobile device until you choose to delete it. With the companion mobile app, you can manage and set recordings while out of the house.

It's not just your favourite soap or drama shows that can be recorded and transferred either, as movies and sports events are part of the offering too.

You can also view the electronic programme guide (EPG) via the app and select the shows you wish to transfer to your phone or tablet.

A new Recordings To Go hub will also appear on the main menu of the EE TV app, making it simple to find transferred content in one place.

Simeon Bird, Director of Home Broadband & TV, EE said, “We’re continually looking at ways to offer new, exciting and innovative TV features to our customers and now we’ve made EE TV truly mobile."

"With Recordings To Go, we’re giving users unique control over how and where they choose to watch TV – whether that’s on a train, bus, tube or even a plane”.

Sky Q offers a similar service, albeit at some extra cost. The new service will also let you watch recorded content on tablets as well as in any other room of the house.

