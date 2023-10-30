EarFun's latest budget buds feature Snapdragon Sound alongside aptX Adaptive

You can't accuse anyone at EarFun of being lazy. The wallet-friendly brand just keeps pumping out products, and it returns once again with its latest true wireless earbuds, the EarFun Free Pro 3. Not to be confused with Hauwei's new Freebuds Pro 3 (it's easily done), EarFun's own debutants see the company continue its key modus operandum of targeting the budget end of the market by offering earbuds with lots of features at a very reasonable price.

On paper, the Free Pro 3 look pretty smart. Teased as the first EarFun buds to feature a Snapdragon Sound Certification alongside Bluetooth 5.3, the new model will also feature headline-grabbing support for aptX Adaptive technology for what EarFun promises will provide "the highest level of wireless audio quality and connectivity".

Want noise cancelling? You've got it. Thanks to EarFun's own proprietary QuietSmart technology and a six-mic noise-reducing arrangement, the Pro 3 once again see the upstart manufacturer looking to pack in as many features as possible into an affordable, accessible package.

(Image credit: EarFun)

It won't surprise you to find out, then, that this isn't the end of the feature list. The Pro 3 offer a claimed battery life of up to 33 hours (7.5 hours + 25.5 hours with the case) and USB-C charging, while an IPX5 rating offers substantial waterproofing to protect your earbuds from splashes or jets of water. They've even got Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, a feature that's become increasingly common at this price level.

Technical support and customisation, meanwhile, come courtesy of the official EarFun Audio app, from which you can adjust things like button assignment, EQ, switching your connections and toggling between the buds' various noise cancelling modes. You can even access the low-latency aptX "Game Mode" protocol for responsive sound when gaming on a PC or console.

The EarFun Free Pro 3 are available now for £79.99 /$79.99 in three distinct colourways: Brown Black, Silver White and Navy Blue. They're currently discounted by 15% off the standard retail price at Amazon when you use the code EFP3ANC1.

