Disney Plus reveals huge line-up for UK launch

Ahead of the launch of Disney Plus UK on 24th March, Disney has taken the wraps off its entire launch line-up. And it's huge. You'll be able to take your pick from 500 films, 350 TV series and a slate of 26 original shows.

You can pre-order Disney Plus now for the discounted price of £49.99 per year, and even get early access using a VPN. After the 24th March, standard pricing is confirmed at £5.99 per month, or £59.99 for an annual subscription.

Judging by the extensive line-up, it could be worth every penny. As expected, The Force will be strong with all eight Star Wars films and Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker "due at a later date". Smash-hit spin-off saga The Mandalorian will also be available at launch.

Disney Plus UK says it will serve up more than 30 films and 50 series from the Marvel universe, including the Oscar-nominated Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel. Guardians of the Galaxy and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Nostalgia fans will also be able to feast their eyes on plenty of Disney cartoons and, as we previously reported, all 30 seasons of The Simpsons will also stream from launch. Season 31, which premiered in the States back in February, will be available to stream from November.

There's no such wait for Pixar films, though. Disney Plus is promising 20 Pixar movies including Toy Story 4 and Finding Nemo. They'll stream along with new shorts Lamp Life and Pixar in Real Life, a live-action series that takes Pixar characters out of their cosy CGI world and drops them into the real world.

And what of the originals? The Mandalorian will be joined by 25 exclusive Disney+ Originals, including The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Short Circuit (a series of experimental shorts by Disney's top animators), Clone Wars, The Imagineering Story and the annoyingly-named, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Disney is also dusting off its huge vault of beloved classics to stream everything from Cinderella and The Little Mermaid, to recent hits Frozen and The Lion King (2019). There'll also be family movies galore, including the likes of Home Alone and Mrs Doubtfire.

Not a fan of Bedknobs and Broomsticks? More cerebral content will include Oscar-winning documentaries such as Free Solo, as well as National Geographic documentaries such as BAFTA-nominated Jane.

All of which means that Disney Plus' dream of establishing itself as a top-notch streaming service, and a serious rival to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, is starting to look achievable.

Thinking of pre-ordering Disney Plus ahead of the March 24th launch? Here's a rundown of everything you need to know about Disney Plus.

