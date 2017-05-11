Denon has announced a new home cinema receiver: the AVR-X540BT is a 5.2 channel affair which, Denon says, is based on the design of its other X-series receivers.

On the device are five HDMI inputs, all of which support 3D and three of which support HDCP 2.2/4K 60p as well as 4K Ultra HD with 4:4:4 Pure Color pass-through.

There are five channels of amplification, delivering a total of 650W, and support for two subwoofers so you can build a hefty sounding set-up. Denon also includes a microphone, so you can adjust the parameters for your room size and shape.

For your phone, the AVR-X540BT has Bluetooth connectivity and can remember up to eight Bluetooth devices. There's also a USB port on the front panel that can play MP3, WMA, FLAC and AAC music files, as well as charging portable devices in case your gadgets run out of juice.

The AVR-X540BT will be available later in May, exclusively through Richer Sounds. It will be priced at £300.

