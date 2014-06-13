Bristish audio manufacturer, Computer Audio Design, has unveiled a new USB cable which aims to "maximise sound quality from USB-equipped music playback systems".

The CAD Cable has been designed in house by Scott Berry - the man responsible for the 1543 DAC - and is hand-made in London. It's designed to eradicate high-frequency noise found in all computer audio sources, while propietary technology used in the design of the cable produces a low-noise interconnect.

CAD is reluctant to reveal too much information of the technologies used, but it has said it uses a highly shielded independent cable for the power line, thus reducing the impact of high-frequency noise from the computer's USB interface.

The CAD Cable is available now in a standard length of 1.1m for £480. If for any reason you're unhappy with the cable, CAD is offering a 30-day money-back guarantee. Other lengths are available to order too.

by Max Langridge

