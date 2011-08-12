The Chinese authorities have uncovered a staggering 22 fake Apple stores in the city of Kunming.

They were alerted to the problem when pictures circulated on the web of one authentic-looking bogus Apple store. Initially five fake stores were discovered, and now the number has risen to 22.

All of them were unlawfully using Apple's brand and logo.

Chinese officials swung into action after an American living in the city, BirdAbroad, published a blog post describing one of the shops as "a beautiful ripoff".

The owners had gone to great lengths to replicate the layout and design of legitimate Apple stores (as shown above), with staff even wearing the same colour T-shirts and lanyards worn by real Apple staff.

Follow whathifi.com on Twittter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook