Organised by Audio T, in partnership with What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision and Sevenoaks, 159 brands have already confirmed their attendance at the show.

It will be packed with exclusive product launches, free demos, advice from our own tech experts, lots of tempting discount deals and prizes galore to be won in the show competition.

Exclusive UK launches announced so far include:

• The "ultimate 3D experience" based around SIM2's C3X Lumis 3D projector

• Arcam's FMJ AVR400 3D-ready, 7.1 AV receiver

• Simple Audio's multiroom streaming music system to rival Sonos

• B&W's AirPlay compatible Zeppelin Air iPod dock

• Streaming network players from Cyrus and Yamaha

• New DACs from Exposure and Leema Acoustics

• Wharfedale's new £1000+ Jade speakers

• A trio of 3D D-ILA projectors from JVC

• Monitor Audio's full range of hi-fi and home cinema GX speakers

• New flagship speakers from ProAc and Kudos Audio

• The return of German speaker brand Quadral to the UK

• A top-secret new speaker from Wilson Benesch

• Yamaha's new MCR550 micro system and YSP-2200 Digital Sound Projector

And don't forget the legendary What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision demo in the Bristol Suite, where the entire editorial team will be on hand throughout the weekend to answer your hi-fi and home cinema queries.

More details about the show, including opening times, location and ticket prices, can be found in our special Bristol Show preview. See you there!

