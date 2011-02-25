ANTHEM

Free Perfect Bass Kit room equalisation software with every subwoofer purchased at the show (worth £300)



ARCAM

Purchase an rCube and claim a free dongle (r/wand, the iphone dongle or r/wave, the USB dongle)

Purchase an rDAC or an rDAC KW and get a free 1.5m Audioquest Forest USB lead worth £30

Show discount applies to all FMJ two-channel products, the Solo Mini/bundle, Solo Neo, Musos, Logos and rDock



ASTIN TREW

15% off all products from Astin Trew, Audience and Acoustic Signature



BOSTON

Soundware XS 5.1 Award winning Home Cinema loudspeaker system (black)

Was £409.95, show price £269.00, saving £140.95



CASTLE

Incredible savings on Award winning Castle speakers!

Knight 1 was £299.95, show price £199.95, saving £100.00

Knight 2 was £399.95, show price £299.95, saving £100.00

Knight 3 was £599.95, show price £399.95, saving £200.00

Knight 4 was £799.95, show price £599.95, saving £200.00

Knight 5 was £999.95, show price £699.95, saving £300.00



CHORD COMPANY

Save the VAT! 20% off all Chord cables at the show



DENON

10% off systems and 20% off all other products, as well as a free AirPlay upgrade (worth £39) when you buy a compatible device

AVR-1911 black home cinema receiver was £459.95, show price £299.00, saving £160.95

AVR-2311 black home cinema receiver was £819.95, show price £599.00, saving £220.95



ELIPSON

15% off at the show



FIDELITY ART

20% off any paintings purchased at the show



GECKO FURNITURE

25% off selected furniture at the show



JAMO

D500 THX System with the SUB650 subwoofer was £1,742.99, show price £1,399.95, saving £343.04

D500 THX System with two D600 subwoofers was £3,683.99, show price £2,999.95, saving £684.04

D500 THX System with one D600 subwoofer was £2,457.99, show price £1,999.95, saving £458.04



JAYS HEADPHONES

Buy at the Show and get £5 off a-Jays One, Two, Three or Four or v-Jays headphones

Buy a t-Jays One, Two or Three, d-Jays or q-Jays and get a free set of a-Jays Two earphones worth £30



KEF

Every 7th person purchasing Q and T series products will receive a refund on their purchase. Is 7 your lucky number?!

KEF KHT7005 home cinema speaker system was £799.95, show price £449.00, saving £350.95

KEF KHT8005 home cinema speaker system was £999.95, show price £649.00, saving £350.95



MARANTZ

20% off all products bought at the show, except 10% off the M-CR502DAB, M-CR603, M-ER803, IS301 & RX101

Buy a NA7004, M-CR603, SR7005 or AV7005 and get a free AirPlay voucher worth £39



MONITOR AUDIO

15% off the BX2 and BX2AV ranges



ONKYO

Buy the Award-winning TX-SR608 AV receiver for just £319 at the Show

Was £449.00, show price £319.00, saving £130



ORTOFON

20% off all moving coil cartridges at the show



PEACHTREE

Save 30% on a Peachtree Nova Amp/DAC was £1,122.95, show price £795.00, saving £327.95

Save 35% on a Peachtree Nova Amp/DAC with a pair of Castle Knight One speakers was £1,422.90, show price £940.00, saving £482.90



PIONEER

VSX-920 - claim £100 off with an exclusive voucher available in the Pioneer room. Was £449.95, show price £349.00, saving £100.95

Buy a VSX-2020 home cinema receiver & claim a free BDP-430 3D Blu-ray player plus 6 free BBC Earth series blu-ray discs worth £100. Was £1,299.90, show price £799.00, saving £500.90

Buy a VSX-LX53 home cinema receiver & claim a free BDP-LX54 3D Blu-ray player plus 6 free BBC Earth series Blu-ray discs worth £100. Was £1,599.90, show price £999.00, saving £600.90

Buy a SC-LX73 home cinema receiver & claim a free BDP-LX54 3D Blu-ray player plus 6 free BBC Earth series Blu-ray discs worth £100. Was £1,899.90, show price £1,199.00, saving £700.90

Buy a SC-LX83 home cinema receiver & claim a free BDP-LX54 3D Blu-ray player plus 6 free BBC Earth series Blu-ray discs worth £100. Was £2,399.90, show price £1,649.00, saving £750.90

NAS 5 iPod dock/radio – over 60% off its original price. was £449.95, show price £169.00, saving £280.95

BDP-LX52 Blu-ray player less than half price. Was £549.95, show price £219.00, saving £330.95

X-HM50 dock/DAB micro system with speakers. Was £299.95, show price £249.95, saving £50.00

Plus assive savings on Pioneer headphones purchased at the show

All offers, while stocks last, offer exclusive to the show



PROJECT

Buy a 2 Pack Xperience Acrylic turntable and get a 2M Blue Ortofon cartridge free worth £155. Was £930.00, show price £775.00, saving £155.00

Buy a V Pack Xperience Acrylic turntable and get a Vivo Blue Ortofon cartridge free worth £275 and an Evolution tone-arm. Was £1,400.00, show price £1,000.00, saving £400.00

Box series iPod basic system (dock, power amp and speakers). Was £615.00, show price £500.00, saving £115.00

Box series streaming system (DACbox USB, stereo amp and speakers). Was £859.00, show price £650.00, saving £209.00

Box series iPod radio system (dock, receiver and speakers). Was £899.00, show price £700.00, saving £199.00



REL

25% off all B series subs purchased at the show



SENNHEISER

Try a pair of HD800s at home promotion

20% off all Sennheiser headphones at the show



SONOS

Buy two Sonos S5s and get a free BR100 plus the show's 10% discount



VITA AUDIO

15% off at the show



YAMAHA

25% off the RX-V1067 home cinema receiver plus a free YID-W10 air wired dock worth over £150! Was £868.00, show price £651, saving £217.00

Buy an RX-V2067 or RX-V3067 and get the show discount plus a free Y1D-W10 air wired dock worth over £150!

Buy an RX-V3067 receiver & BD-S1067 Blu-ray player combo and get 21% off plus a free Y1D-W10 air wired dock worth over £150! Was £2,144.90, show price £1,499, saving £645.90

25% off the AS300 amplifier and CDS300 CD player. Was £235.00, show price £176.25, saving £58.75

30% off the AS/CDS300 amp and CD player combo. Was £470.00, show price £329.00, saving £141.00

Buy the AS500 amplifier and get a free YID-W10 air wired dock worth over £150!

The normal show deal applies to all other items

For daily coverage of all the key product launches, deals and other news at Bristol, check out our News channel.