Bose slips out QuietComfort SE headphones – and they seem strangely familiar

Bose looks set to launch a new pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones very soon.

The Bose QuietComfort SE have suddenly appeared in the product listing of the company's US website for $299 (see below) and can be spotted at a handful of retailer sites, while an 'Unboxing and Setup' video tutorial (opens in new tab) is also live on the Bose YouTube channel, as spotted by WinFuture (opens in new tab).

That Bose is seemingly prepping the launch of a new QuietComfort over-ear model is not overly strange in itself considering the QuietComfort 45 launched around this time last year (though new Bose over-ears aren't typically annual affairs), but what is odd is that the SE seem identical to the QC45.

(Image credit: Bose)

Bose hasn't actually officially announced the QC SE. That US product listing is empty and it doesn't appear as though they can currently be purchased, so the few teasers we have now could just be a case of premature posting. After all, Bose's marketing efforts still seem very focused on the QuietComfort Earbuds II they did recently announce.

If and when more details are shared, though, we will be keen to look at how they differ from the existing QC45, if at all. They certainly look identical and, according to WinFuture, also sport Bluetooth 5.1, a 24-hour battery life with fast charging, and of course active noise cancellation. The only obvious discrepancies are the QC SE's $299 price, which is $30 less than the QC45's RRP, and their flimsier-looking case.

Perhaps the Bose QuietComfort SE will materialise as simply a slightly more affordable QC45 variant that only some retailers will offer. Or even just a rebranding exercise.

MORE:

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are new noise-cancelling rivals for Sony and Sennheiser

The best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy

Anker's new wireless headphones offer Sony-rivalling flagship features at budget prices