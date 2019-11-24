Black Friday wireless headphones deal: huge 25% saving on Sony WH-1000XM3

The Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are our current favourite wireless and noise-cancelling headphones - and now you can make a hefty saving for Black Friday at a number of retailers, including Amazon, Sevenoaks, John Lewis and Richer Sounds.

We recently awarded the Sony headphones a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Product of The Year Award for their natural, all-round sound quality and class-leading noise-cancellation.

The WH-1000XM3s have cemented the brand's position as king of noise-cancelling headphones, beating rivals like the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 and Bowers & Wilkins PX7. They have a comfortable fit and are packed with useful features including an Atmospheric Pressure Optimiser, which maximises noise-cancelling performance at high altitude. They also boast touchpad controls and impressive, 30-hour battery life. But it's the sound quality that really stands out.

And you can now pick them up for £80 under their original price, which makes them a real steal.

MORE:

The best Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones deals Black Friday 2019

Best Black Friday headphones deals 2019

15 of the best Black Friday deals you can buy right now

See our Sony WH-1000XM3 review