Panasonic plasma TV business

It has been on the cards for a while, and this week we got some meat on the bones of the Panasonic plasma TV rumours, with Nikkei in Japan reporting the company was planning its exit from the plasma business.

Bad news for lovers of quality TV screens? That was one verdict in the comments under the story.

Toshiba's 2013 TVs

As one door closes... Toshiba brought us some good TV news this week, unveiling its full line-up of televisions for 2013.

There were four ranges in total, headed by three 4k Ultra HD TVs, led by an 84in monster. We have full UK prices, specs and pictures.

Focal active wireless speakers

This week's CU Exposed event gave us a sneak peak at lots of new kit, and the new Focal Easia active wireless speakers were undoubtedly a highlight.

A £2000 pair of floorstanders, they certainly look the part - we look forward to hearing them in action when we get them in for review.

Samsung Galaxy S4 processor

After all the excitement of the Samsung Galaxy S4 launch, there was confusion this week over the specification of Samsung's new flagship phone.

Two models were announced, with two different processors, but after initially telling us the UK Galaxy S4 would use a new octa-core processor it seems we'll now have to settle for quad-core. Strange.

B&W Zeppelin wireless Lightning speaker docks

New B&W wireless speakers? Yes please. Having made the iconic Zeppelin iPod dock, B&W's new iPod/wireless speakers are always eagerly-awaited.

This week we saw two new speakers, the Z2 and Zeppelin Air both feature wireless AirPlay connectivity, new Apple Lightning connectors for the latest generation Apple devices and that trademark B&W style and design.

Cambridge Audio Minx 200 review

The Minx Air 100, a wireless AirPlay and Bluetooth speaker from Cambridge Audio, proved a massive success so we were keen to get the bigger brother in for review.

Yours for £430, thankfully the Minx Air 200 lived up to expectation. If you're in the market for a wireless speaker, you need this on your shortlist.

HTC One review

The smartphone market is abuzz with new flagship devices at the moment, and we've got our hands on what just might be the best one yet.

HTC may not have the marketing clout of rivals, but there's no doubt the HTC One deserves a huge audience. Read our in-depth review to find out why.

Yamaha RX-A1020 review

If you're in the market for a £1000 AV receiver market, you will have been waiting for this Yamaha.

On fire where home cinema amps are concerned, Yamaha's RX-A1020 looks set to be the one to beat in 2013.

Shure SE425 review

The best in-ear headphones we've heard at this price? Did we really say that? Yes indeed.

As emphatic a five-star review as you'll read, it's another one for your shortlist if you're in the market for a new pair of in-ear headphones.

