This week, Yamaha launched a behemoth of a stereo network receiver in the R-N803D, Marantz expanded its home cinema line with the AV7704 preamp and Hidizs is taking a swing at the hi-res portable music market by crowdfunding its AP200 hi-fi music player.

Elsewhere we have reviews of Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 smartphone, Dynaudio's Special Forty stereo speaker and Pro-Ject's The Classic turntable.

News

Yamaha launches R-N803D stereo network receiver

Yamaha has announced its lavishly equipped stereo network receiver, the R-N803D

It is Yamaha's first two-channel receiver to benefit from YPAO technology, which measures the space of your listening area and adjusts the sound accordingly.

Connections won't be a problem, with digital and optical, Bluetooth and AirPlay, along with support for Spotify and Tidal, among others.

The Yamaha R-N803D is on sale now, priced £700. Look for our review in the near future.

Marantz expands home cinema offering with AV7704 preamp

Marantz has replaced its AV7703 preamp with a brand new model, the AV7704.

Sitting below the flagship AV8802, its features eight HDMI inputs, all of which have 4K pass-through.

There's support for HEOS multi-room system, with Dolby Vision HDR and Hybrid Log Gamma coming in future updates. Musically, it offers DES, FLAC, ALAC and WAV playback.

The Marantz AV7704 will be available from October, priced £1900.

Hidizs: the high-end hi-res player on a budget

Hidizs is aiming to make a high-end, hi-res portable music player that's affordable.

Funded through its Indiegogo campaign, the Hidizs AP200 will come with Android 5.1, support for 32-bit/384kHz playback, DLNA, aptX Bluetooth and wi-fi.

Prices start at $240 for the 32GB, $310 for the 64GB and $350 for the 128GB. You can read more about it below.

Reviews

"If you’re looking for a big-screen phone, this has to be very high on the shortlist"

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Note 7 was a debacle, but Samsung appears to have learnt its lesson with the Note 8.

It feels well built, the dual camera is decent quality for a phone, and the audio performance is good, with support for hi-res files.

The battery life could be better and, at nearly £900, it isn't cheap, but there's plenty here to keep you occupied until the inevitable Note 9.

Read the full Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review

"The Special Fortys are easy speakers to underestimate"

Dynaudio Special Forty

Three words sum up Dynaudio's Special Forty hi-fi speakers: confident, muscular and subtle.

The Special Fortys have great ability, with pleasing weight and agility matched with surefooted rhythmic drive. The sound is both bold and dynamic.

The design is overly familiar, but that's a minor quibble. A fun and entertaining time is to be had in the company of these speakers.

Read the full Dynaudio Special Forty review

"It’s perhaps not quite a modern classic. But we certainly wouldn’t tire of seeing it in our listening room"

Pro-Ject The Classic

Pro-Ject's The Classic turntable is an aesthetically pleasing deck, but just falls short in other areas.

It's talented, boasting a full-bodied sound with a good sense of dynamics and decent timing.

But it falls short of the class leaders in fine detail and precision. Nonetheless, it's still very much worth an audition.

Read the full Pro-Ject The Classic review

