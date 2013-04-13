Another bumper week of news and reviews this week. News of Sony's latest 4K OLED screens may have kicked things off but it was an official statement from Panasonic on its plasma TVs that once more rounded it off.

Stylish looking B&O headphones, an affordable multiroom music system from Pure and a Philips soundbar were other highlights, while new reviews were dominated by two-channel hi-fi goodness, including a sneak peak at the latest from Naim, as well as the first 2013 TV from Philips.

NEWS

Panasonic plasma TV statement

There was yet more this week on the ongoing rumours around Panasonic's plasma TV business. The latest 'leak' came from... well, the vice president of Panasonic Display, who told reporters the 2013 sets would be the last plasma panels to be made.

Panasonic later confirmed to whathifi.com in an official statement that this didn't mean the end for plasma TVs. We shall see.

B&O headphones

Bang & Olufsen this week expanded its B&O Play range of accessories with the launch of two new pairs of stylish headphones, the H3 and H6. £199 and £329 respectively, let's hope they sound as good as they look.

Pure Jongo S3 speaker

Multiroom music, expensive right? Not any more. Joining the likes of Sonos and Arcam in offering a multiroom music solution is Pure, with the launch of its first Jongo speaker, the Jongo S3. Bluetooth and WiFi capable, and with streaming music and radio services built in, it's an intriguing proposition. Look out for our review very soon.

Sony 4K OLED

The future of OLED TV looks set to become clearer this year, with all the key players looking to release OLED sets. Sony is working with Panasonic on its OLED TVs but this week the company showed off two prototype 4K OLED screens to the broadcast industry, as it aimed to accelerate 4K content production.

REVIEWS

Philips 47PFL6008 review

The first Philips 2013 TV has made it in to our testing rooms in staggeringly quick time compared to previous Philips sets - and fortunately it was well worth the wait. You can read our exclusive Philips 47PFL6008S review and see videos of the TV in action.

Naim DAC-V1 and NAP 100 hands-on review

A first look at the latest Naim DAC and power amplifier. A more thorough set of details and first impressions you won't find: look out for a full review very soon.

Onix A-25 review

You may remember the Onix name from hi-fi products past: the UK company has been off the radar for a while but is now back with this stylish-looking A-25 amplifier. Compact dimensions and a tempting price tag, it doesn't sound half bad either...

Asus Padfone 2 review

Is it a phone? Is it a tablet? Why yes, it's both. The Asus Padfone 2 offers a smartphone and tablet in one cleverly integrated bundle.

