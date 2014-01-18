This week on whathifi.com we've covered the latest product launches with Panasonic teasing a new 4K LED TV, the approval of 4K Blu-ray discs and the latest, high-end headphone from B&W.

Reviews were streaking in this week with our verdicts on the latest wireless headphones (AKG K845BT, Bose AE2w), and a review of the excellent Canton DM 50 soundbase.

NEWS

Panasonic shows off 4K LED TV prototype

With interest in 3D flagging, 4K TV appears to be the bandwagon TV manufacturers and content providers want to get on.

And at the Las Vegas CES show, Panasonic revealed its new prototype 4K TV, claiming they could provide plasma-like images with LED technology.

And it looked good. With Panasonic in the midst of shutting down its plasma factories, could the legacy of plasma TVs live on in its 4K tellies? Read on for our first impressions.

READ MORE: Panasonic show off 4K LED TV prototype

B&W reveals new colour for P5 Maserati headphones

If you're a fan of B&W's more expensive selection of headphones, then you're in luck. The company has revealed another version.

On sale now for £330, the Maserati-branded P5s follow in the footsteps of the very, very expensive B&W 805 Maserati Edition speakers.

Although they don't differ much from the standard form factor of the standard P5s, they do come in Maserati's deep racing blue colour and are finished in fine-grain natural leather.

READ MORE: B&W reveals new colour for new P5 Maserati headphones

4K Blu-ray discs get the go ahead

We reported last year that the Blu-ray Disc Association (BDA) were looking to ratify plans for a new 4K Blu-ray disc and it seems now the BDA has approved those plans.

Representatives from Sony, Dolby and Disney, as well as others, have put together a working group to try and figure out a way of producing the discs, with the hope that they'll be out by the end of year.

Current-gen Blu-ray players won't play 4K Blu-ray discs, so dedicated 4K Blu-ray players will be required. But think of all those pixels...

READ MORE: 4K Blu-ray discs get the go ahead

More news:

Freesat launches new app for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch

Aupeo to launch surround sound streaming service

Moto X smartphone gets a February release

FiiO officially announces the X5 hi-res portable/DAC

Samsung in talks with streaming service Deezer

Audio Technica unveil a bevy of new headphones

British start-up Musaic unveils wireless music system

Samsung launches Galaxy Tab Lite 3

Sonos adds Qobuz to its list of streaming services

Wilson Audio introduces Sasha W/P Series-2 speakers

REVIEWS

AKG K845BT

We like AKG headphones. We really do. So we weren't surprised by either the look or sound of these new wireless heapdhones. And while there were a few niggling issues concerning functionality, AKG has come up trumps with the K845BT cans.

So if you're looking for an excellent pair of Bluetooth headphones, we'd heartily recommend you give these a listen.

Read the full AKG K845BT review

Canton DM 50

Soundbases. We're pretty sure you must have heard about them by now. If you haven't they're the new (sort of), innovative (kinda), speaker that sits under your TV and belts out sound. They're like soundbars… but squarer.

The simplicity, ease of use and sizeable sound of the Canton DM 50 makes it a match for soundbars and if you're looking for the best of the first batch, it would be hard to argue against the DM 50.

Read the full Canton DM 50 review

Bose AE2w

Another review of a Bluetooth headphone brings us to Bose's AE2w. Despite the slightly odd look of the removable Bluetooth module, there's much to recommend with these pair of cans.

While they won't trouble our Award-winning Philips Fidelio M1BT 'phones, they're a decent pair of wireless headphones that deserve to be considered.

Read the full Bose AE2w review

More:

Kogan KULED22XXXYA

Denon DHT-T100

Samsung HT-F6500

Onkyo LS-T10

by Kobina Monney

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+