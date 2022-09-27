Australian Hi-Fi September-October 2022: new magazine issue out now

(opens in new tab) Read Australian Hi-Fi and thousands more Australian and International magazines on Readly | 1-month free trial, then AU$11.99 p/m (opens in new tab) There's a new way to read Australian Hi-Fi Magazine and all your other favourite Future Australia magazines! Pick up a subscription to Readly for AU$11.99p/m and you'll get unrestricted, all-you-can-read digital access to all the latest issues of Australian Hi-Fi, plus over 6,000 other Australian and International magazines. You can browse and read any issue on your PC, Mac, tablet or smartphone..

INSIDE EVERY ISSUE

Australian Hi-Fi is the definitive magazine for discerning listeners and hi-fi enthusiasts. Every issue brings you news on the latest happenings in the hi-fi world, in-depth and expert reviews of new hi-fi components with full laboratory test reports, 'how to' articles on how to get the best quality sound for your home, and much more besides...

Hi-fi reviews in this issue

SoulNote A-2 Integrated Amplifier

Whereas high-end audio brands typically seek to eliminate vibrations and resonances from their products, SoulNote’s Japanese designer Hideki Kato actively encourages them. And it’s hard to argue with his philosophy when the A-2 sounds like it does.

GoldenEar BRX Bookshelf Loudspeakers

If you prefer smaller speakers over floorstanders, there’s some serious competition for the BRX from within GoldenEar’s own camp, let alone everyone else’s. So should these good-looking bookshelf speakers be the ones you take home?

Ferrum Audio Hypsos Hybrid Power Supply

“I feel a bit betrayed whenever I unpack a hi-fi component and find that it is powered by one of those cheap ‘plug-pack’ power supplies,” this reviewer admits in his opening lines. Which is where Ferrum Audio comes in.

Mark Levinson No.5909 Wireless Headphones

Wireless headphones are getting better and better every year, but can any pair warrant a $1,599 price tag? Mark Levinson certainly believes at least one pair can…

+ Our 'secret' high-end review!

A formidable four-box amplification system that arrives seven decades after the company’s first amplifier back in 1949.

Hi-fi news in this issue

In this issue, we have the latest news from the global hi-fi industry, from the latest version of Vertere's entry-level (yet still very much high-end) 'Dynamic Groove' turntable, to the first two new models of a highly anticipated revised Cyrus Classic series.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones

Musical Fidelity MX-Stream streamer

VPI Avenger Direct turntable

Elipson Heritage XLS 11 speakers

Aurender A15 network music player

Vertere Audio DG-1 S turntable

Clearaudio Reference Jubillee turntable

Grado Statement GS1000x and GS3000x headphones

Luxman MX-10, L-507Z and PD-151 MKII trio of components

Cyrus Classic PRE and AMP amplifiers

PSB Synchrony Series speakers

Pro-Ject X2 B turntable

Hi-fi features in this issue

Hi-Fi Primer

The world is getting expensive, and hi-fi and physical media along with it. You might, therefore, be tempted to buy second-hand components and vinyl. But if you haven’t pottered down the pre-owned path before (or even if you have), here are some tips to help you on your way.

Interview

Some suggest that Melbourne-based audio repair specialist Dallas Clarke breathes life into dormant metallic objects, much as Geppetto gave life to Pinocchio from a piece of wood. With Australian Hi-Fi, he talks about his passion for restoring amplifiers, particularly valve designs.

EISA Awards 2022-2023

It’s that time again (already): Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) members, of which Australian Hi-Fi magazine is one, have come together to judge the best product of the year in each class and decorate it with a coveted EISA Award. Every 2022-2023 winner is contained within this annually published section.

Music reviews

For their ninth album, Muse master the wide range of future rock and pop sonics they’ve been toying with for the past decade and really capture the head-spinning chaos of the age. Whiskey Myers’ latest is nothing short of superb too.

+Len Wallis Headlines newsletter

A 32-page pull-out by Australia's revered hi-fi retailer, featuring its latest products and deals across a range of hi-fi and home cinema.

Where to buy this issue

