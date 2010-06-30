We'll gloss over England's ignominious defeat in the World Cup, and bring you some much-needed cheer with details of our juicy new August issue, on sale now.

This month we've tested Sony's first 3D TV and 3D Blu-ray player, the best sub-£350 micro hi-fi systems, a trio of turntables and four all-in-one Blu-ray home cinema systems.

Our First Tests section is packed with goodies to tempt you, including Cambridge Audio's budget Azur 550A stereo amplifier, Digital Stream's Freeview HD PVR, the much-anticipated EB2 standmount speakers from EB Acoustics and Monitor Audio's Apex 5.1 speaker package.

New TVs tested include LG's 42LE5900, Panasonic's TX-L32D28 and Sony's KDL-46HX703.

We've also taken a first look at, and listen to, Onkyo's 3D-capable TX-SR608 multichannel receiver, Sharp's TU-T2 Freeview HD set-top box, a new NAD pre/power amp combo, Acoustic Energy's Active Pro 5.1 speaker package, Yamaha's latest BP-S1065 SL Blu-ray player and Q Acoustics' bargain 2050 floorstanding speakers.

Of course, no issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision would be complete without a Supertest, and this month we cast our eyes over the new generation of midsize 37in TV screens from JVC, LG, Panasonic, Samsung and Sony.

Those of a more hi-fi persuasion can drool over our Turntable Roundup, and we've got six micro hi-fi systems from £185 to £330 for you to feast your eyes on.

Plus we've put half a dozen on-ear headphones through their paces, for those who find in-ears uncomfortable.

Looking for an all-in-one home cinema solution? Then check out our Group Test of Blu-ray in a box systems, from LG, JVC, Panasonic and Samsung.

And over in our seven-page Temptation section there's our verdict on Samsung's flagship UE55C900 3D TV – one of the thinnest and most gorgeous looking TVs we've ever seen – plus the Audio Research Reference 5 stereo preamp, Naim's first DAC and Monitor Audio's fabulous PL200 AV speaker package.

Finally, three readers get to grips with The Big Question: "Does a host of new features mean you should upgrade your TV?"

Oh, and don't forget you could win a £650 pair of Audio Technica headphones in this month's competition.

All this and more is packed into the August 2010 issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, on sale now.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter