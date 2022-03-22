Audio Pro's A15 wireless speaker is a cheaper Sonos Move rival

Audio Pro makes some of the best multi-room speakers around, and now it's adding a brand new model to its line-up. As you can see from the image above, the A15 is designed to be used in the great outdoors. Its credentials? Not only does it have a carry handle, but the speaker also boasts an IPX2 rating – this means it can withstand dripping water when tipped at an angle of up to 15 degrees.

The Audio Pro A15 comes covered in the same fabric as some of the brand's other speakers, including the A10 and A26. And because it has wi-fi, it plays nice with those speakers – and many others – to create a multi-room system. Play a different track in each room, or the same throughout the house and garden, as long as your wi-fi network reaches that far. The choice is yours.

There are plenty of wireless technologies to choose from too. It supports Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast and Audio Pro's own multi-room system, so you can partner with other Audio Pro speakers or AirPlay- and Cast-compatible speakers made by other brands.

The built-in rechargeable battery is good for 11 hours of run time, which should be plenty for any summer garden party. That's at 50 per cent volume – crank it up to full and it should last eight hours before it needs plugging in.

And at £350 ($400, €400; AU$tbc) the A15 isn't too pricey, which makes it a tempting alternative to the Sonos Move.

