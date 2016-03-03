It’s no secret that we are big fans of ATC’s passive SCM19 standmount speakers - so much so that we voted them Best standmounter £1200+ in our 2015 Awards. Praise indeed.

Now the range is being expanded with the SCM19 active tower, housed within a metre-high and 37cm-wide cabinet. Said to be “acoustically identical” to the passive, two-way model, the floorstander has a 19 litre volume inside the slim tower.

It’s fitted with the firm’s SH25-76 soft-dome tweeter and a 15cm super-linear mid/bass driver. The drive units are individually powered by an upgraded biamp pack, using ATC’s discrete MOSFET Class A/B modules, delivering a claimed 32W of continuous power to the high-frequency section and 150W to the bass.

ATC says the amps have been revised to reduce noise and distortion, while achieving a lower operating temperature for improved reliability.

The braced, sealed and curved multi-layer laminated cabinet is finished in cherry or black ash real-wood veneer.

The ATC SCM19AT will be available this month for £4990 a pair.

