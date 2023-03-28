Astell & Kern’s excellent SR25 MKII portable player now has double storage capacity

South Korean audio brand Astelll & Kern has announced a new limited edition version of the award-winning A&norma SR25 MKII hi-res player featuring double the storage capacity of the original and a brand new colour scheme.
The limited edition version of SR25 MKII boasts a hefty 128GB of internal storage, twice the original’s rather limited 64GB. It’s not just what’s on the inside that counts, though, with the new limited-edition model getting a new lick of paint in an attractive hue that A&K has dubbed “Deep Blue”.
We were huge fans of the original A&norma SR25 MKII, giving it the best portable MP3 player of the year Award for 2022 for players under £1000. It looks great and has enough features to satisfy most users, but it was the level of high-quality audio that really blew us away when we tested it last year. With dynamic insight, scalpel-like precision and a superb sense of rhythmic drive, the SR25 MKII truly earned its accolades at last year’s Awards.
Our only frustration with the SR25 MKII, aside from some worryingly sharp corners and limited choice of colours, was the player’s rather miserly 64GB of internal space. It’s clear that A&K has listened to such concerns regarding limited capacity, making this new version a very tempting proposition indeed for those with larger digital music libraries. There’s the scope to expand this even further via the memory card slot, of course.
The Astell & Kern SR25 MKII Deep Blue limited edition player is now available to buy either direct via astellnkern.co.uk or at selected retailers. While we tested the original model at £699 back in the second half of 2022, this Deep Blue edition with extra storage currently retails at £729 in the UK, with other territories getting this version in due course.
MORE:
Check out our original A&norma SR25 MKI review
These are the best portable MP3 players around
Got even more to spend? The Astell & Kern A&futura SE180 is another award-winner