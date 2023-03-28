Astell & Kern’s excellent SR25 MKII portable player now has double storage capacity

South Korean audio brand Astelll & Kern has announced a new limited edition version of the award-winning A&norma SR25 MKII hi-res player featuring double the storage capacity of the original and a brand new colour scheme.

The limited edition version of SR25 MKII boasts a hefty 128GB of internal storage, twice the original’s rather limited 64GB. It’s not just what’s on the inside that counts, though, with the new limited-edition model getting a new lick of paint in an attractive hue that A&K has dubbed “Deep Blue”.

We were huge fans of the original A&norma SR25 MKII, giving it the best portable MP3 player of the year Award for 2022 for players under £1000. It looks great and has enough features to satisfy most users, but it was the level of high-quality audio that really blew us away when we tested it last year. With dynamic insight, scalpel-like precision and a superb sense of rhythmic drive, the SR25 MKII truly earned its accolades at last year’s Awards.

(Image credit: Astell & Kern)

Our only frustration with the SR25 MKII, aside from some worryingly sharp corners and limited choice of colours, was the player’s rather miserly 64GB of internal space. It’s clear that A&K has listened to such concerns regarding limited capacity, making this new version a very tempting proposition indeed for those with larger digital music libraries. There’s the scope to expand this even further via the memory card slot, of course.

The Astell & Kern SR25 MKII Deep Blue limited edition player is now available to buy either direct via astellnkern.co.uk or at selected retailers. While we tested the original model at £699 back in the second half of 2022, this Deep Blue edition with extra storage currently retails at £729 in the UK, with other territories getting this version in due course.

