Apple Music subscribers can now listen to DJ Mixes in Spatial Audio

Apple Music is doubling down on its commitment to both immersive audio and showcasing new electronic music as it relaunches its monthly DJ series 'One Mix' with brand new tracks in Spatial Audio.

The initiative kicks off with a galactic inspired hour-long mix from Detroit techno pioneer Jeff Mills entitled Outer to Inner Atmosphere: The Escape Velocity Mix, and Apple says that it will add new mixes each month from some of the world's biggest DJs.

Speaking about the concept of his inaugural immersive track, Mills said it was “designed to stimulate the listeners’ three-dimensional senses and sensations using the subject and idea of breaking Earth’s gravitational pull and leaving the planet. The embarkment to a place outside and unlike our own.

“With this immersive sound experience also came certain aspects that needed to be addressed. Ones that uses our psychological responses, like anticipation and mystery, the risks and danger of such a journey and most importantly, the translation of the feeling that ‘a step forward’ has been taken.”

In addition to 'One Mix', Apple Music is releasing 15 Boiler Room sessions of live recordings from nightclubs, festivals, and raves, with sets from artists including Blessed Madonna, Boyz Noize, India Jordan, Ash Lauryn and HAAi, all mixed in Spatial Audio.

Similar to Dolby Atmos for Headphones and Sony 360 Reality Audio, Apple's Spatial Audio takes 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos signals and applies directional audio filters, adjusting the frequencies that each ear hears so that sounds can be placed virtually anywhere in 3D space to recreate the audio experience of being in a cinema or music venue while wearing headphones.

Uniquely Apple’s spatial audio doesn't only provide virtualised surround and Atmos sound; it also tracks your head movement using accelerometers and gyroscopes in AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and Beats Fit Pro to position the sound accurately as you move.

Since its launch in September 2021, Apple says that plays of Spatial Audio tracks have quadrupled, with more than half of worldwide Apple Music subscribers listening in the format. According to Stephen Campbell, Apple Music’s Global Head of Dance and Electronic Music: “The response to spatial audio from both subscribers and creators has been incredible, and we’re thrilled to expand this innovation in sound.”

Boiler Room sessions in Spatial Audio on Apple music include:

Bambii – Boiler Room: Bambii in London, Oct 16, 2021 (DJ Mix)

Fiyahdred – Boiler Room: Fiyahdred in London, Oct 16, 2021 (DJ Mix)

HAAi – Boiler Room: HAAi at Sugar Mountain, Melbourne, Feb 26, 2022 (DJ Mix)

C.FRIM – Boiler Room: C.FRIM at Sugar Mountain, Melbourne, Feb 26, 2022 (DJ Mix)

Analog Soul – Boiler Room Festival 2021: Analog Soul in New York City (DJ Mix)

Ash Lauryn – Boiler Room Festival 2021: Ash Lauryn in New York City (DJ Mix)

India Jordan – Boiler Room: India Jordan in London, Sept 4, 2021 (DJ Mix)

Lady Shaka – Boiler Room: Lady Shaka in London, Oct 16, 2021 (DJ Mix)

Boys Noize – Boiler Room: Boys Noize in Los Angeles, Sep 25, 2021 (DJ Mix)

Carista – Boiler Room: Carista at AVA, Belfast, Sep 25, 2021 (DJ Mix)

FJAAK – Boiler Room: FJAAK at AVA, Belfast, Sep 24, 2021 (DJ Mix)

object blue – Boiler Room: object blue at AVA, Belfast, Sep 24, 2021 (DJ Mix)

Swoose – Boiler Room: Swoose at AVA, Belfast, Sep 25, 2021 (DJ Mix)

Benji B – Boiler Room: Benji B in London, Sep 4, 2021 (DJ Mix)

The Blessed Madonna – Boiler Room: The Blessed Madonna in London, Sep 4, 2021 (DJ Mix

