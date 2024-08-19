Apple could launch two new AirPods this year – with big changes

Apple is reportedly planning to refresh its AirPods lineup with two new models later this year, according to recent reports by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (via MacRumors ). The new AirPods, tentatively called the AirPods 4 and priced at different points (one entry-level and one mid-range, potentially), are expected to replace the current second-generation and third-generation AirPods, potentially bringing significant updates to some of the most popular wireless earbuds in history.

Both new models are said to feature a redesigned look, moving away from the long-stem design that has been a signature of the AirPods since their introduction. If true, the new design will more closely resemble the AirPods Pro 2, with shorter stems for a more compact profile.

One other notable rumour includes the addition of active noise cancellation (ANC) to the higher-end model of the two, marking the first time that ANC has been available in non-Pro AirPods. If the rumours prove to be true, this would bring ANC to the Apple-loving masses at a lower price point.

Other expected updates include USB-C charging ports on the cases, replacing the current Lightning connectors (a move that will surprise no one and be welcomed by all), along with improved audio quality, and a more comfortable fit.

These updates would serve up the first major refresh of the standard AirPods line since the introduction of the third-generation model in 2021, with Apple looking to maintain its strong position in the brutally competitive wireless earbuds market.

Naturally, Apple has not officially commented on these rumours, but industry analysts expect the new AirPods to be unveiled at the company's annual September event, alongside other hardware updates like the iPhone 16.

That’s all the information we have for the time being, and it’s admittedly not much. But given how regularly AirPods 4 rumours seem to circulate, it’s a fairly safe bet that something is in the works. Watch this space…

