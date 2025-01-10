4K QLED displays with HDR are coming to Delta’s in-flight entertainment experience

You know the score. Unless you take an iPad on a long-haul flight, the infotainment at your disposal can sometimes be, shall we say, less than satisfactory. Viewing angles and contrast from seatback screens tend to be average at best, while sound quality tends to be similar, especially if you have to use the cheap wired headphones normally supplied by an airline.

All that could change in 2026, well, on select new Delta aircraft at least. At CES 2025, the US carrier has announced a major overhaul of its in-flight entertainment, which includes the addition of 4K QLED screens which also support HDR.

The new backseat experience is being delivered via Delta’s partnership with Thales Avionics while another partner, Hughes, provides the wireless infrastructure. According to Delta’s press release, the new screens promise “a high-contrast, vibrant theatre-like viewing experience that looks as great onboard as it does at home”.

There’s no mention of how large the screens are (although you’d think tablet-sized) and we know the difference quality displays, even at smaller sizes, can make – take the amazing Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4) as an example.

Delta is also introducing Bluetooth connectivity in all cabins to give you extra convenience and remove the tripping hazards when you’re clambering around during a night flight trying to not fall in the lap of the person sitting next to you.

The new in-flight experience will be served by a huge 96-terabyte storage system, handy for storing all that 4K HDR content – hopefully, it comes hand in hand with a smooth streaming experience.

Speaking of streaming, Delta has also announced a new partnership with YouTube which will give SkyMiles Members free access to all their favourite content creators so you don’t have to clog up your smartphone or tablet with downloads for the kids.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Delta’s press release states “most flights with Delta Sync Wi-Fi and Delta Sync seatback as part of their in-flight entertainment” will have access to the streaming service.

MORE:

Onkyo returns to hi-fi with the launch of Icon Series separates

HDMI 2.2 has been revealed – and it could be a big upgrade for next-generation OLED TVs and projectors

Hisense launches first “consumer-ready” Micro LED TV at CES 2025