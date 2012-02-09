Trending

Motorola Razr review

Stylish and well specced, but loses its sheen with music and movies Tested at £0

Our Verdict

Stylish, impressively specified and simple to use, the Razr loses its sheen when it comes music and movies

For

  • Slim and light
  • big, vivid screen
  • high-spec

Against

  • Audio and video performance is found wanting

The original Motorola Razr is one of the best-selling phones of all time, and its clamshell handset was one of the first to make a style a priority.

It’s perhaps no wonder, then, that the Razr name is back for the smartphone era. Forget the clam, this is a 7mm-slim slice of state-of-the-art design.

Older Android OS, but it’s still speedy
Customised by Motorola, the Android 2.3 operating system (an older version) still feels fresh, fast and intuitive.

A 1.2GHz dual-core processor and 1GB of RAM ensure the Razr is competitive for spec-fans, while the 960 x 540-pixel, 4.3in screen looks big but feels comfortable (though the touch buttons can be a bit of a stretch).

Twin cameras include a serious 8MP, 1080p-video-shooting front-facing camera and there’s a handy mini HDMI output, too.

There’s 16GB of storage, but half is used by the OS. It’s a large imbalance, but there’s still more storage than many rivals offer. There is a microSD card slot, though.

Well integrated social media
Social media is heavily integrated and the Razr does it better than most, thanks to an intuitive way with scrolling.

The music app is neat too, bringing together your library, internet radio, podcasts and DLNA streaming.

Sonically it’s so-so, sadly. It’s not as detailed, clear or solid as rivals – bass lacks power, while vocals lack immediacy.

Switch to videos and, while colours are rich, dark scenes are too gloomy, darker shades lack detail and edges are a little soft.

The business of calling, emailing and browsing the web is handled well, but music and video performance are a little lacklustre for such a competitive market.

Specifications

Input Devices

Input MethodTouchscreen

Display and Graphics

Screen TypeOLED
Screen Size10.9 cm (4.3")
Screen Resolution540 x 960

General Information

Product LineDroid RAZR MAXX
Product NameMotorola Razr
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.motorola.com
Brand NameMotorola
Product TypeSmartphone
ManufacturerMotorola Mobility LLC
Manufacturer Part NumberMOTXT912M

Technical Information

Sensor TypeAccelerometer
Phone StyleBar

Processor and Chipset

Processor ModelOMAP4430
Processor Speed1.20 GHz
Processor ManufacturerTexas Instruments

Battery Information

Battery Talk Time21.50 Hour
Battery Standby Time380 Hour

Touchscreen Information

Touchscreen TypeCapacitive
Multi-touch ScreenYes
TouchscreenYes

Camera

Rear Camera Resolution8 Megapixel
Front CameraSingle
Built-in FlashYes

Software

Operating SystemAndroid
Operating System VersionAndroid 2.3.5 Gingerbread

Interfaces-Ports

USB StandardUSB 2.0
USBYes

Network and Communication

Wireless LANYes
Bluetooth StandardBluetooth 4.0
GPS ReceiverYes
Service ProviderVerizon Wireless
Multi-SIM SupportedNo
Number of SIM Card Supported1
Cellular Network SupportedCDMA 800
Near Field CommunicationNo
Cellular Data Connectivity TechnologyEVDO
BluetoothYes
Cellular Generation4G

Memory

Memory Card SlotYes
Maximum Memory Card Size Supported32 GB
Built-in Memory16 GB
Memory Card SupportedmicroSD

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate145 g
Width68.9 mm
Depth9 mm
Height130.7 mm
SAR Value1.45 W/kg
ColourBlack
Dimensions130.7 mm (H): 68.9 mm (W): 9 mm (D)

Video

Integrated TV TunerNo