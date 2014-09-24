Trending

Humax DTR-T2000 review

Best PVR, Awards 2015. Harder, better, faster, stronger: essentially, the kind of product evolution we like to see Tested at £200

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Best PVR, Awards 2015. Harder, better, faster, stronger: essentially, the kind of product evolution we like to see

For

  • Excellent catch-up offerings
  • Easy to use
  • Good picture quality
  • Plenty of storage space

Against

  • Still no wi-fi provided

Harder, better, faster, stronger could summarise the Humax DTR-T2000.

Rather than doing something entirely new, Humax has sprinkled tiny improvements all over its YouView box. After all, why throw out something that works?

This year’s DTR-T2000 is not very different from last year’s Award-winning DTR-T1010 - but it’s certainly better.

MORE: Awards 2014 - Best set-top boxes

This iteration of the Humax is smaller and made of metal

This iteration of the Humax is smaller and made of metal

For the uninitiated, YouView is like Freeview on steroids. It’s a free service with access to more than 70 TV and radio channels, but that’s where similarities end.

There’s all manner of web-based services on tap, too. The box accesses your broadband to get content from the major catch-up services. These are integrated with the electronic programme guide (EPG), which allows you scroll back seven days.

Simply browse the listings, pick something you missed and the corresponding catch-up service will load. The Great British Bake-Off, for instance, will bring up the BBC iPlayer app.

There’s also the ITV Player, 4oD and Demand 5. Other apps include Sky’s Now TV (subscription film and TV streaming), Sky Store (pay-as-you-go films), Milkshake! (for kids), S4C (in Wales), STV (in Scotland), and UKTV (Dave, Really and Yesterday).

It’s fine if you don’t want to play catch-up: scroll forward up to seven days and set the box to record upcoming attractions.

Build and design

The T2000 looks very similar to the T1010, but there are a few changes. It’s smaller. The power supply is now an external block, keeping the device cooler, which means no noisy fan – and it’s also primarily made of metal rather than plastic.

Sadly there’s no display to show info on what you’re watching or recording.

But you do get a flap hiding a USB port, which isn’t for end-user use. Instead you need to use the internal hard drive, with 500GB storage, which allows you to record around 300 hours in standard-def or 125 in HD.

There’s no 1TB model, but we wouldn’t be surprised if that appeared. The back of the machine offers standard connections: aerial pass-through, HDMI out (plus scart and RCA just in case), digital optical out, another USB port and ethernet in.

Wi-fi is still missing, though.

Set-up is easy. Plug in the bundled HDMI and LAN cables, add your own RF lead, and power it up. On-screen instructions take care of the rest.

Interface

We’ve always been fans of the YouView interface. It’s neat and nice to look at, with a welcoming blue tint.

Press the ‘YouView’ button on the well-designed remote and you’re presented with settings, apps, recordings and search.

The search function is universal. Just type in the name of the programme you want and you’ll be told the service that offers it.

There’s a good amount of info for programmes, and it’s nice to see related broadcasts in case you need advice. Start-up times vary because of the power-saving ‘Eco Mode’.

Have it set high and the box will go into a deep sleep on standby. Set it to low and it will spring to life in 10-15 seconds (slightly better than its predecessor).

There’s little lag when it comes to flicking through menus. Button presses respond well.

Performance

The flap hides a USB port on the Humax DTR-T2000, which sadly isn't enabled

The flap hides a USB port on the Humax DTR-T2000, which sadly isn't enabled

Video quality depends on the strength and stability of your signal, but if you get good TV reception normally then you’ll be fine.

The tuners do a solid job: standard and HD pictures are clean and detailed, with decent motion-handling and sharply drawn edges. You can record one channel and watch another, or record two channels at once while you watch on-demand content.

On-demand quality is also dependant on connections, but whichever service we used pictures were clear and judder-free.

Verdict

The Humax DTR-T2000 box is better than its predecessor in nearly every way.

Things may have moved on in the last year, with many more TVs getting some catch-up features of their own - along with Facebook and Spotify.

But when it comes to the pure simplicity of enhancing your TV-viewing experience for little outlay, there’s nothing quite like YouView.

MORE: Awards 2014 - all the winners

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.humaxdigital.com
Brand NameHumax
Product TypeDigital Video Recorder
ManufacturerHumax Corporation, Ltd
Product LineYouView
Manufacturer Part NumberDTR_T2000_1TB
Product NameHumax DTR-T2000
Product ModelDTR-T2000

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • YouView DTR-T2000 Digital Video Recorder
  • Remote Control
  • HDMI & Ethernet Cables

Network and Communication

Ethernet TechnologyEthernet
EthernetYes
Wireless LANNo

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
SCARTYes
USBYes

Technical Information

FeaturesVideo on Demand (VOD)
HD RecordingYes
Maximum Recording Time600 Hour
TV Tuner SupportedFree-To-Air TV

Physical Characteristics

Width36 cm
Depth24.5 cm
Weight Approximate2.50 kg
Height5 cm
Dimensions5 cm (H): 36 cm (W): 24.5 cm (D)

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T2
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Maximum Video Resolution1920 x 1080

Audio

Sound SystemDolby Digital Plus

I-O Expansions

Expansion Slots0 x CI

Storage

Hard Drive Capacity1 TB

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year