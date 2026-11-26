The Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT is a budget Bluetooth turntable done right, and it's back down to its lowest price thanks to Black Friday.

You've got a nice choice of where you shop, too. The T1 Evo BT has fallen from £479 to £399 at Richer Sounds, Amazon, Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks, so pick the one you want and get the turntable you've been eyeing up this Black Friday.

The Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT is an appealing, accessible and fuss-free Bluetooth turntable that we awarded the full five stars when we tested it last year.

As one of the easier turntables to set up, the T1 Evo BT is ideal for beginners, as all you have to do is fit the platter, mat, belt and dust cover, and those are hardly tricky tasks.

As the name suggests, Bluetooth 5.0 is supported. Connecting to Bluetooth headphones and speakers is easy and seamless, resulting in a solid, stable sound that adds a touch of convenience to an already excellent deck.

A phono stage is built in for even further usability, while line-out terminals allow for outsourcing such duties to an amplifier or standalone phono preamp. 33 ⅓ and 45 RPM speeds are supported, while a speed change button means there's no messing around with removing platters and manually adjusting belts.

However you listen to the T1 Evo BT, you'll quickly be rewarded with a smooth, fluid sound.

As our Pro-Ject T1 BT review explains: "What hits us immediately as we spin our first record is the feeling of weight and smoothness the T1 Evo BT exudes. It’s a refined and easy-to-enjoy spinner that demands little from the listener, excelling when we pull out a pressing of Nas’ Illmatic and bask in the groove-laden warmth of tunes such as N.Y. State of Mind and The World Is Yours."

If you're looking for a convenient, easy-to-use turntable, or you're upgrading from an entry-level deck, then the five-star Pro-Ject T1 Evo BT is very much worth considering, especially now that it's £399 at Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks, Amazon, and Peter Tyson.

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