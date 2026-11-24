If you're seeking the blissful convenience of an all-in-one speaker system, all without forking out a fortune, the Triangle AIO Twin should be pretty high on your shortlist.

While the AIO Twin might look like a regular pair of standmounts, this is a fully fledged music system that combines speakers, amplification, streaming and connectivity into a handsomely built package. A package that won a 2025 What Hi-Fi? Award, we might add.

We were already bowled over by the system's incredible value when it launched at £699 – but it can now be snagged for £499 at Richer Sounds, a massive saving of £200 and the lowest we've seen the AIO Twin. Just be aware that, as it's been around since 2022, this might be your last chance to buy.

The Triangle AIO Twin is all about streamlined flexibility.

The do-it-all system has pretty much every connection you might need, including Ethernet and wi-fi streaming, Bluetooth 5.0, optical and 3.5mm aux inputs, and a pair of RCA connections that you can toggle between line-level and phono. That means the AIO Twin can double as speakers for your TV, or be used alongside a moving-magnet turntable if you're building a neat and simple vinyl system.

Triangle's AIO app supports all of the major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Tidal, Deezer, Amazon Music, Qobuz, as well as internet radio and files on your network. Audio support, meanwhile, goes up to 24-bit/192kHz for PCM files.

Don't think you're going to be sold short on sound, either. As we wrote in our five-star Triangle AIO Twin review: “This system is incredibly fun to listen to. It’s an enthusiastic performer, happy to tackle any music genre and recording quality, and simply wants you to enjoy the music being played.”

The AIO Twin is balanced across the frequencies, with an admirable level of control, precision and subtlety, anchored by a bass performance that sounds surprisingly taut and shapely for such compact speakers.

The only real downside is the phono stage, which falls short of class leading. We recommend that vinyl lovers get an external phono stage to make the most of their records.

Overall, though, the Triangle AIO Twin is incredible value for money, offering an entire hi-fi system in one easy-to-use package. There's a reason it has won a What Hi-Fi? Award for the past two years – and now it can be yours with a handy £200 off at Richer Sounds and Amazon.

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