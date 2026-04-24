The Roberts Revival Petite 2 is the best budget DAB+/FM radio on the market at the moment. It's small, cute, and produces a lively, engaging and punchy sound.

And right now, the Sunshine Yellow version can be yours for just £89.99 at Amazon. That's a generous 10 per cent discount, which makes it even more affordable than it already was.

We have a serious soft spot for the What Hi-Fi? Award winner, which is equally at home playing a gentle Radio 4 programme as it is pumping out BBC 6 Music tunes. Get it now for the lowest price it's ever been.

What Hi-Fi? Award winner Save £10 Roberts Revival Petite 2: was £99.99 now £89.99 at Amazon DAB+/FM radios don't get any cuter than this. But it's not just great looks that resulted in our five-star rating. It's a joy to use, delivers a richly detailed, dynamic and clear sound, and has 20 hours of battery life. A flexible, very likeable radio that's worth every penny.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

All the other six finishes are available at their full price of £99, so this Sunshine Yellow colourway is your only choice if you want to save a little bit of money on one of the best little DAB/FM radios with Bluetooth that you can carry around with you anywhere in the house.

And you really can plonk it everywhere: on the windowsill, at the corner of your desk, on a bedside table, on a bookshelf, in the garden, or even chuck it in your bag – no matter how small your space, the Petite 2 radio will fit anywhere.

Battery life is a considerable 20 hours; you can charge it up via USB-C, and it even comes with a 3.5mm headphone socket so you can listen at night in peace. You can save 20 presets in total (10 x DAB/DAB+, 10 x FM), while Bluetooth pairs swiftly and with no fuss to our smartphone and laptop.

In our review, we said: "It’s a lively, rhythmically engaging sound that has a surprising amount of weight and punch to it, given the unit's size. The way it handles voices is a highlight, sounding clean, solid and detailed."

We're not expecting big scale or lashings of deep bass from such a petite unit, but there is ample solidity and richness to the detail, along with confident dynamics and toe-tapping rhythm to keep our attention hooked.

The Roberts radio is a well-designed, great-sounding product that's lovely to use and listen to. I would wholeheartedly recommend it at full price, but now that it's dropped to £89.99 at Amazon, I would absolutely suggest taking a look.

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Read our Roberts Revival Petite 2 review

Or check out the Ruark Audio R1S review for our 'Best Overall' radio

For alternative options head to our best DAB radios guide