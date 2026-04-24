The Award-winning Roberts Revival Petite 2 hits just £89.99 at Amazon
The world’s most adorable radio is currently a total steal
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
The Roberts Revival Petite 2 is the best budget DAB+/FM radio on the market at the moment. It's small, cute, and produces a lively, engaging and punchy sound.
And right now, the Sunshine Yellow version can be yours for just £89.99 at Amazon. That's a generous 10 per cent discount, which makes it even more affordable than it already was.
We have a serious soft spot for the What Hi-Fi? Award winner, which is equally at home playing a gentle Radio 4 programme as it is pumping out BBC 6 Music tunes. Get it now for the lowest price it's ever been.
DAB+/FM radios don't get any cuter than this. But it's not just great looks that resulted in our five-star rating. It's a joy to use, delivers a richly detailed, dynamic and clear sound, and has 20 hours of battery life. A flexible, very likeable radio that's worth every penny.
All the other six finishes are available at their full price of £99, so this Sunshine Yellow colourway is your only choice if you want to save a little bit of money on one of the best little DAB/FM radios with Bluetooth that you can carry around with you anywhere in the house.
And you really can plonk it everywhere: on the windowsill, at the corner of your desk, on a bedside table, on a bookshelf, in the garden, or even chuck it in your bag – no matter how small your space, the Petite 2 radio will fit anywhere.
Battery life is a considerable 20 hours; you can charge it up via USB-C, and it even comes with a 3.5mm headphone socket so you can listen at night in peace. You can save 20 presets in total (10 x DAB/DAB+, 10 x FM), while Bluetooth pairs swiftly and with no fuss to our smartphone and laptop.
In our review, we said: "It’s a lively, rhythmically engaging sound that has a surprising amount of weight and punch to it, given the unit's size. The way it handles voices is a highlight, sounding clean, solid and detailed."
We're not expecting big scale or lashings of deep bass from such a petite unit, but there is ample solidity and richness to the detail, along with confident dynamics and toe-tapping rhythm to keep our attention hooked.
The Roberts radio is a well-designed, great-sounding product that's lovely to use and listen to. I would wholeheartedly recommend it at full price, but now that it's dropped to £89.99 at Amazon, I would absolutely suggest taking a look.
MORE:
Read our Roberts Revival Petite 2 review
Or check out the Ruark Audio R1S review for our 'Best Overall' radio
For alternative options head to our best DAB radios guide
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.