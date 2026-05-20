If you have the budget, this £2,649 Cyrus 40 ST music streamer is a must-buy

If you're in the market for one of the best music streamers money can buy, then the five-star, What Hi-Fi? Award-winning Cyrus 40 ST has to be in the mix.

It boasts a breadth of talent and even-handed nature alongside a level of clarity and precision that we haven’t heard bettered anywhere near this price point.

If all that sounds good and you've got the money in the bank to make it happen, we suggest taking a look at the Cyrus 40 ST for £2649 at Richer Sounds.

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What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save 12% Cyrus 40 ST: was £2,995 now £2,649 at Richer Sounds Even at this price we get that this music streamer ain't cheap, but that doesn't mean it isn't worth every single penny. Not only is it the top dog in the high-end category among the best music streamers, but we also gave it a coveted five stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2025. That's enough to say that it's a seriously good piece of kit. Now with a £346 discount.

After being underwhelmed by Cyrus Audio's XR range, the Cyrus 40 ST proved to be a very welcome surprise during our testing, one that shook up our premium music streamer recommendations.

Perhaps one of the biggest surprises was the sleek modern look, with new aluminium casework yet still retaining Cyrus's iconic half-width chassis design.

We were even more enamoured of the Cyrus 40 ST's terrific sound quality.

“Dynamically, it is impressively expressive, rendering low-level shifts in intensity elegantly, and delivering large-scale orchestral crescendos with real conviction” our Cyrus 40 ST review reads.

We also found that, whatever music we played, the Cyrus 40 ST was organised, insightful and heaps of fun, offering a “blend of detail, dynamics and rhythmic security that’s hard to better at the money”.

The 40 ST employs the BluOS streaming engine, which offers support for AirPlay, Tidal Connect, Qobuz Connect, Spotify Connect, internet radio, and numerous other services.

You should bear in mind that there's no Bluetooth or Chromecast support, which is curious for a premium music streamer. Hi-res file support is also present, but is restricted to 24-bit/192kHz PCM and MQA.

As with other Cyrus products, there is upgrade potential should you wish to invest further. The outboard 40 PSU (power supply unit) can be added for even greater scale, power and authority, though it's an admittedly pricey £2495.

If you have deep pockets and are not concerned about a few missing features, the Cyrus 40 ST is a strong all-rounder that can shine in a range of systems. A £346 saving on an Award-winner is definitely not to be sniffed at, so check out the 40 ST at Richer Sounds for £2649.

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