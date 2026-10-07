While jaw-dropping hi-fi deals are thin on the ground this October Prime Day, we do have the usual assortment of wireless headphones savings to wade through.

One such deal you might stumble upon is for the Sonos Ace. You can currently buy the black version for just £206 on Amazon, which is their lowest price ever.

Now, given they originally cost £449 when they launched back in 2024, it's quite frankly a ridiculous discount.

Latest Videos From What Hi-Fi? Watch full video here:

But as big as the discount is (it’s actually their lowest price to date) and as satisfying as it feels saving a huge wad of cash on the original asking price, I would recommend putting your money elsewhere this Prime Day.

I would actually recommend buying a brand new pair of wireless headphones instead. Now, it might sound counterintuitive to buy something full price in the midst of a sale, but I genuinely believe the pair that I’m about to recommend will suit most people most of the time.

Five stars Sony WH-1000XM4C: £219 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM4C build on the success of the original XM4, delivering an immense blend of comfort and quality. Musically, they deliver on so many levels, and their ANC is still very good at this level. An easy recommendation for the money. Five stars

If you’re a big Sonos user, I can see why you might be tempted by the Sonos Ace, but in my opinion, if you really want to go down this route, I would wait for a deal on the Sonos Ace Ultra.

They are a much more convincing proposition than the original model. There have been some big improvements in the noise-cancelling and sound quality departments, and while they cost £399, I think they are worth getting instead. Fingers crossed for a deal this upcoming Black Friday.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Instead of the Sonos Ace, I would seriously consider the Sony WH-1000XM4C. These wireless, ANC headphones are fresh from a five-star review, and I think they are one of the standout models of 2026 so far. At £219 on Amazon, I think they deliver a fantastic blend of awesome performance and excellent value even at their full asking price.

The Sonys are comfortable to listen to for long periods, their noise-cancelling is excellent, and the sound quality is as musical and entertaining as it gets at this price. Yes, the Sonos might look and feel more premium, but their ANC isn’t as good, and they are seriously lacking in the sound quality stakes, with only average levels of detail and dynamics.

The Sonys boast 27-hour battery life with ANC on, Bluetooth 6.0 support and also have features like Bluetooth Multipoint, Speak-To-Chat and wearing detection.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4C review, we say “If you don’t want to stretch into that upper tier of wireless headphones where Sennheiser, Bose and even Sony themselves sit, the WH-1000XM4C are going to be more than enough headphone for most people.”

It might seem strange recommending a full-price pair of headphones during Prime Day, but some deals aren’t always the great option they initially appear…

MORE:

The best Amazon Prime Day deals of day 2: savings on headphones, OLED TVs, Dolby Atmos soundbars and more, direct from our experts

Looking to expand your record collection? Here are the best vinyl bargains from Amazon's Big Deal Days

One of the finest Dolby Atmos systems you can buy has a new lowest price – but not at Amazon