Harkening back to when Prime Day occupied just a single day feels a bit like reminiscing about cars without seatbelts or steam trains.

The times have most certainly changed, and special though those early days of technology surely were, we are compelled change with them. These days, Prime Day happens several times a year, and this year's Prime Big Day Deals have finally arrived, to provide an autumnal dose of discounts.

As ever, when such an occasion comes around, certain members of the What Hi-Fi? team keep a diligent eye out for bargains on vinyl. What with the booming revival of physical media, we're always happy to give the format a helping hand, and hopefully get that extra bit of money back to musical artists.

So, this year, we've gone virtual crate diving, to find you deals on the records we think will give your hi-fi set-up a run for its money.

We're certain that even more records will see discounted prices on Prime Day, but, for now, here's the best and cheapest wax you'll find on offer:

Kicking things off with Kendrick Lamar, DAMN. is the Californian rapper's Pulitzer Prize-winning fourth album. The album strips back the ambitious jazz arrangements of Lamar's earlier work, going for a more trap-infused sound and diving into topics such as morality and faith.

Next up, The Rolling Stones' Exile On Main Street is, in our opinion, an album that no record collection is complete without. Blending country music, blues, gospel and rock across its tracklist, this album features paired-back recordings such as Sweet Virginia, which leave you feeling as though you're sat right in the middle of the band as they shamble their songs together.

Queen appear quite frequently during sales events, and their Greatest Hits II is a fine, if somewhat unusual entry point to the band's music. Tracking their biggest hits between 1981 and 1991, this record features big-hitters such as Under Pressure, A Kind of Magic and Radio Ga Ga, plus some tracks that might be new to more uninitiated listeners.

Dire Straits could be considered the sultans of sales, as their music so frequently pops up during these events. Nonetheless, their self-titled debut album has a well-earned place in the rock music canon, with some all-time classic guitar riffs. There's a reason this album went double platinum in both the UK and the US, after all.

The enigmatic Rodriguez is a character that has captured the imaginations of generations of music lovers. With a sound that is something akin to a fusion of Bob Dylan and Scott Walker, Cold Fact is at once eerie and comforting, and includes some of the singer-songwriter's best-loved tunes, such as Sugar Man and Crucify Your Mind.

But if feeling unsettled isn't your thing, maybe some classic guitar-led rock from Jeff Beck will put you at ease. Widely hailed as one of the earliest heavy metal albums, Truth is Beck's 1968 debut and introduces his talented backing group, The Jeff Beck Group.

To round things up, Chemtrails Over The Country Club is the ever-melancholic Lana Del Rey's seventh studio album. Featuring collaborations from Nikki Lane, Weyes Blood and Zella Day, this folk/Americana record was released to widespread critical acclaim and centres on themes of family, heartbreak and nostalgia.

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