One of the finest Dolby Atmos systems you can buy has a new lowest price – but not at Amazon

Looking for a new sound system?

You may be tempted to wait until Amazon's Big Deal Days sale tomorrow, but there's already an excellent saving on one of our favourite soundbar systems of the year.

The Sony Bravia Theatre Trio creates a huge, immersive soundstage, ideal if you have a big TV and want sound on a scale to match the visuals.

And you can now get it for a brand-new low. The Bravia Theatre Trio is currently £1799 at Peter Tyson, but you can then claim an extra £200 back from Sony, which brings the grand total down to £1599.

Note that cashback is only available 35 days after purchase – full Ts and Cs can be found here.

Rather than combine the front channels into a single soundbar, as is the norm these days, the Bravia Theatre Trio splits them between three parts: a narrow central soundbar and two stylish, cylindrical satellite speakers for left and right.

The result is a larger and more spacious soundstage than conventional soundbars can achieve.

Our reviewers found that, "Effects stretch much further to the left and right, dialogue remains firmly anchored to the screen, and there's a greater sense of sound being projected out into the room rather than simply originating from beneath the TV."

The system doesn't just sound wider than a soundbar, but taller too, with an Atmos performance that creates a genuinely convincing sense of height.

It's impressively cohesive too, with a single, unified wall of sound that never sounds like three separate speakers,

The Trio's three speakers are aided ably by Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology, which creates up to 24 'phantom' speakers around the room to bolster the real ones and create a bigger scale.

The excellent Bravia Connect app, built-in microphones and dedicated USB-C calibration microphone make set-up and calibration a breeze, while the speakers are fairly unfussy about placement.

Connectivity is all-encompassing too, with an HDMI eARC connection for your TV, plus an HDMI input with support for 4K/120Hz, VRR and ALLM passthrough. Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay and Spotify Connect make up the wireless support.

Any complaints? Well, we would have loved a display, and the centre speaker is not quite as capable as the larger satellites.

Overall, though, this is a brilliantly effective soundbar concept that enjoys the strengths of both the soundbar and system approach while avoiding most of their weaknesses. And for £1599 at Peter Tyson, it's definitely one of the most compelling options at this price.

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