"A dependably made, enthusiastic-sounding pair of headphones that don't sacrifice noise cancelling."

That's how we described the Sony WH-CH720N before we gave them five stars and a position in our best headphones guide. We also gave them a What Hi-Fi? Award.

All that to say, they're really good.

And right now you can snap them up for just £68 at Amazon.

That's a seriously good price for these top-rated headphones. Available across all Black, Blue, Pink and White colours.

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner Save 31% (£31) Sony WH-CH720N: was £99 now £68 at Amazon If I were to recommend a pair of great-sounding headphones at a seriously good price, then it would have to be the Sony WH-CH720N. At just £68 you'll be hard-pressed to find anything offering better noise cancellation technology and excellent sound in this price bracket.

Five-star and What Hi-Fi? Award winners

The Sony WH-CH720N are among the best wireless headphones on the market right now, especially when it comes to affordable cans.

Our top pick for budget cans, they're perfect for anyone not looking to shell out a few hundred quid but still seeking that five-star quality and access to ANC.

There's nothing too fancy about the WH-CH720N, but they are solid, substantially made and reasonably comfortable for their price. And we said all of this before they were sporting this £35 discount.

Also, for the price, you wouldn't expect active noise cancellation to be part of the feature set, but Sony's offering is strong. In fact, you can pick between two ANC modes – full noise cancelling and ambient sound – both controllable via the Sony Headphones mobile app.

Sure, there's no case or foldability, but these are small sacrifices for the affordable outlay. And what you'll get in exchange is a punchy, energetic sound that has plenty of detail and textures revealed for this price level, along with a great sense of rhythmic drive that rival cans fail to match.

In our full review, we said: "Sony has done it again. With their pleasing build quality and punchy sound, the WH-CH720N offers a truly budget bargain for those looking for a great pair of affordable ANC headphones."

If you're looking for a great pair of affordable cans that offer enjoyable sound and decent noise-cancelling, then this excellent discount at Amazon on these Award-winning Sony headphones isn't to be missed.

MORE:

Read our full Sony WH-CH720N review

Check out the best headphones of 2026: tested by our experts

And our best over-ear headphones: wired and wireless pairs