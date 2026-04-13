"A smart display case, an avalanche of customisable features and easy-going, smooth sound". That's the verdict we gave the JBL Live Beam 3 alongside a respectable four-star rating.

Being able to bag all this for £150 is impressive, but I'm here to tell you that Amazon has slashed the price of the Live Beam 3 to just £99. The 34 per cent discount sees the friendly wireless in-ears drop back to their lowest-ever price.

The Live Beam 3 is proof that buds don't have to be boring. If you like the sound of clever and fun buds that don't cost the earth, then this deal on JBL's budget offering could be just for you.

Save £51 JBL Live Beam 3: was £150 now £99 at Amazon They might have just missed out on a much-coveted five stars, but the JBL Live Beam 3 still offer a detailed, punchy and full-bodied presentation that results in a very enjoyable listen. Their active noise cancellation (ANC) is decent for wireless earbuds at this price point too. The discounted price is available on the blue, grey, and purple finishes.

One of the most notable features of the Live Beam 3 is its smart display case. While it won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, it features an interactive 1.45-inch touchscreen display where you can access volume and playback controls, different sound and ANC modes and various other options, without firing up the JBL Headphones app on a smartphone.

The build quality is decent for wireless buds at this price, and the IP55 rating means they have some protection against dust and water ingress.

They are also supplied with four sizes of eartips, ensuring a comfortable fit for most ear canals. During testing, most of our review team had no issue with the Live Beam 3’s comfort and fit.

Wireless connectivity is provided via Bluetooth 5.3, while Bluetooth multipoint is present for switching seamlessly between multiple audio sources.

You can listen to your favourite audio for long periods too, thanks to a battery life that extends to a whopping 48 hours with the charging case. And that’s with ANC turned on, too.

Soundwise, the JBLs are easy-going, smooth and fluid. When we tested them last year, we found “there’s liveliness and punch, a good helping of detail and a full-bodied approach that’s very appealing to listen to for hours”.

The Award-winning Sony WF-C700N rivals offer more in the way of precision and dynamics, but this doesn’t detract from how enjoyable the Live Beam 3 are to listen to.

Plus, for £51 off, they represent even better value. So, if you’re after a great deal on a feature-packed, friendly pair of wireless earbuds, we encourage you to check out the JBL Live Beam 3 for £99 at Amazon.

MORE:

Read our in-depth JBL Live Beam 3 review

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