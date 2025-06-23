Prices keep falling on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro wireless earbuds

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are our recommended earbuds for anyone with a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet. Buying buds that slot into the same ecosystem as your other devices will not only guarantee the best listening experience but also the best overall user experience.

We gave them a solid four out of five stars when we tested them in February, and at that point in time, they were priced at £219. That's why we can't quite believe that you can now pick up these very likeable earbuds at Amazon for a massively reduced £108.

For the money you'll get buds that deliver a lively sound alongside a slew of top-class features, some of which are aimed directly at Galaxy smartphone users. This particular deal is for the white version, although the grey alternative is only £6 more

Best Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal

Record-low Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was £219 now £108 at amazon.co.uk A record-low price for earbuds that will suit all Samsung phone and tablet users. They sound lively, clean, and energetic and deliver a very positive listening experience. At only £108 for the white version, you are getting a whole lot of performance for not a lot of money. Four stars

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro boast a range of excellent features, with a notable mention for their customisable noise-cancelling. At this price, you'll be hard-pressed to get better ANC.

Spatial audio support also works well, while battery life clocks in at a solid seven hours per charge. If you're a Samsung Galaxy smartphone user, you can even access the brand's proprietary SSC UHQ hi-res codec, which allows for transmission of up to 24-bit/96kHz music files over Bluetooth. This works with the latest Galaxy devices, such as the five-star Galaxy Z Fold 6.

With hi-res music files, these buds perform at their very best. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 3 review, we noted that "songs are conveyed with attack and energy". Detail levels are impressively strong too, with the buds bringing out the subtleties and nuances of tracks.

Even without an up-to-date Samsung device, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro perform well, rendering songs with a sparky sense of attack and energy.

They're great in the midrange, with plenty of space and detail – we would like a little more solidity and weight in the bass, but it's tough to have a downer on these immensely likeable performers, especially at this knockdown price.

Samsung’s latest buds are easy to get along with, with comfortable, removable ear tips that, when combined with their lightweight stem design, make for a decent fit.

For general users, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a lot to recommend them, while for Samsung devotees, they're a truly attractive proposition. Tempted? Check out this stellar Samsung deal at Amazon.

