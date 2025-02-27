Hate that blocked feeling? Final’s wireless earbuds have a Comfort ANC mode to help take the pressure off

With the promise of superior sound and a palatable price tag, we’re hoping these wireless buds will deliver

Final ZE3000 SV ANC earbuds
(Image credit: Final)

Final’s new ZE3000 SV ANC earbuds have a fair bit to live up to. Not only are they landing at a relatively wallet-friendly £89.99 / $99.99 / €99.99 (Australian pricing and release dates have not been confirmed), but they also promise to serve you with more comfortable noise cancelling, without sacrificing sound quality.

If the the Japanese audio brand delivers, then this could be a cracking choice for those looking for a great all-rounder, without rinsing their funds dry. We’ve yet to try them ourselves, mind, but file us under Tentatively Optimistic until we get a chance to put them through their paces.

As for the details? Well, at their core lies Final's newly developed f-Core SV dynamic driver. These 10mm drivers (which are beefier than the 6mm units in the previous ZE3000 model) work in conjunction with the company's f-LINK port technology to optimise acoustic pressure within the earbuds' housing.

The end result, according to Final, will deliver audio quality typically associated with high-end wired in-ear headphones, without relying on digital equalisation (while maintaining an IPX4 waterproof rating in the process).

Final ZE3000 SV ANC earbuds

(Image credit: Final)

On the active noise cancelling front, rather than opt for maximum isolation, the company's Comfort ANC technology aims to balance ambient noise reduction with audio fidelity, potentially reducing the disorienting pressure sensation and listening fatigue associated with conventional heavy-handed ANC effects.

The ZE3000 SV also have a dedicated gaming mode, accessible via Final’s app, which promises to deliver connection latency as low as 60ms – a significant improvement over standard Bluetooth performance, on paper at least.

The earbuds support the LDAC audio codec too, letting them transmit high-resolution audio up to 24-bit/96kHz at high data transmission rates over Bluetooth. Battery performance is rated at a respectable seven hours of playback with ANC enabled, extending to 28 hours with the charging case.

Additional features include Bluetooth Multipoint, wind reduction technology, and a customisable seven-band equaliser.

As for their design, they should stand out from most, thanks to Final's signature "Shibo" textured coating, which is designed to reduce fingerprint marks and conceal scratches.

The Final ZE3000 SV will be available globally from Amazon and selected retailers from 27th February.

Esat Dedezade
